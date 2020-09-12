Race to the finish is on for young and old at Safeway Open

NAPA, Calif. – If the Safeway Open had spectators on Sunday they wouldn’t know where to look.

As it stands, the PGA TOUR season opener is set for a Sunday sprint as an incredible 35 players sit within six shots of the lead, with 32 of those within five. And it is an eclectic group at that.

RELATED: Full leaderboard | Higgs' walk-off albatross

From 18-year-old teenage star Akshay Bhatia to 47-year-old wily veteran major winning Stewart Cink those in contention span almost three decades.

Of the 35 players, 22 of them have yet to win on the PGA TOUR making Sunday one full of potential. One of those players is Cameron Percy, the Australian journeyman who at 46 is one of the veterans in the mix.

Percy sits tied for the lead a 16 under with Brian Stuard and James Hahn. Stuard has one win from 2016 on his resume, Hahn is a two-time winner but the last of his triumphs also came in 2016.

Percy had a chance to win just shy of a decade ago at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. He found himself in a playoff with Jonathan Byrd and Martin Laird only to watch as Byrd made an ace in the playoff for a heartbreaking loss.

In eight seasons on the TOUR, Percy has never made the FedExCup Playoffs but a win here would see him leading the FedExCup given it’s the season opener.

“Winning would mean the world to me. It would be fantastic. I’ve got a bit more focus and set a few goals and it's amazing what happens when you set some goals. You're not just out here running in circles,” Percy said.

Hahn is returning from an elbow injury and has 14 starts to make 305 FedExCup points. A win is worth 500.

“It's the same as trying to win a golf tournament, I can tell you that, because you've heard it before, winning takes care of itself. It takes care of a lot of problems,” Hahn said of the battle to regain his status.

“The medical is just something in the back of my mind, to be honest with you. I come out every week trying to win a golf tournament, so if I can keep my focus there, I think I'm doing things right.”

While the three on top have a combined 590 starts on TOUR the three one shot behind have just 105 starts between them and not a win to speak of yet.

Harry Higgs, Sam Burns and Kristoffer Ventura are all 20-somethings looking to kickstart their careers with a bang at Silverado on Sunday.