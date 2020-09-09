Champ reflects on year since emotional Safeway Open win

NAPA VALLEY, Ca. – Cameron Champ had to wait till the last few moments of the penultimate week of the 2019-20 FedExCup season to secure a spot in his first TOUR Championship, but it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to him or any of us that he made it to East Lake.

Last season’s Safeway Open champion made significant strides from one season to the next, showing growth on an impressive scale across meaningful statistical areas. He also showed emotional growth and leadership beyond his 25 years.

From the moment Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second start of his rookie 2018-19 season he was the next big thing. He’d already turned heads with his long ball but immediately proved he could turn length into victory.

It was an incredible start. But also presented a potential false dawn. With early success came added expectation. Both from outside and internally. In these cases it can be easy to lose sight of the building blocks of improvement. It can be easy to expect similar success without continuing the same work.

This change is not always conscious … Champ certainly didn’t take his foot off the pedal on purpose… but the fact is it can just be a natural occurrence. A lot comes with winning and being thrust in the limelight is an adjustment.

He followed up his win and closed out the 2018 portion of the season with two more top 10s and then was T11 in early January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But then things nosedived. His last 20 starts of the season saw 11 missed cuts, a WD, and nothing inside the top 20.

It is the sort of spiral that can really hurt a young player, or any player for that matter. But Champ was mature enough to acknowledge and learn from it all.

“At first I didn't feel like it affected me. But on the inside I think it did. I had expectations, kind of putting extra pressure, kind of worrying about things I wasn't worrying about all last year and in the beginning of the fall. But for me it was a good learning experience. I had a lot of ups and downs,” he would say a year after his first win.

A week later he proved his growth mindset wasn’t just talk as he recorded an emotional win in Napa at the Safeway Open while commuting back and forth to his sick grandfather in nearby Sacramento.

It was a victory based on focus and determination and doing it for his grandfather Mack. It showed him what staying focused and resolute can do. And Champ took that forward this time through the season, striving for improvement rather than being content.

He made a pact with himself to improve his iron and wedge play and that’s exactly what he did.

Champ improved his Strokes Gained stats in Off-the-Tee, Approach the Green, Around the green, Tee-to-Green and Total while also increasing his driving distance and accuracy. His scoring average also improved significantly.