Champ reflects on year since emotional Safeway Open win
September 09, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
NAPA VALLEY, Ca. – Cameron Champ had to wait till the last few moments of the penultimate week of the 2019-20 FedExCup season to secure a spot in his first TOUR Championship, but it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to him or any of us that he made it to East Lake.
Last season’s Safeway Open champion made significant strides from one season to the next, showing growth on an impressive scale across meaningful statistical areas. He also showed emotional growth and leadership beyond his 25 years.
From the moment Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second start of his rookie 2018-19 season he was the next big thing. He’d already turned heads with his long ball but immediately proved he could turn length into victory.
It was an incredible start. But also presented a potential false dawn. With early success came added expectation. Both from outside and internally. In these cases it can be easy to lose sight of the building blocks of improvement. It can be easy to expect similar success without continuing the same work.
This change is not always conscious … Champ certainly didn’t take his foot off the pedal on purpose… but the fact is it can just be a natural occurrence. A lot comes with winning and being thrust in the limelight is an adjustment.
He followed up his win and closed out the 2018 portion of the season with two more top 10s and then was T11 in early January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But then things nosedived. His last 20 starts of the season saw 11 missed cuts, a WD, and nothing inside the top 20.
It is the sort of spiral that can really hurt a young player, or any player for that matter. But Champ was mature enough to acknowledge and learn from it all.
“At first I didn't feel like it affected me. But on the inside I think it did. I had expectations, kind of putting extra pressure, kind of worrying about things I wasn't worrying about all last year and in the beginning of the fall. But for me it was a good learning experience. I had a lot of ups and downs,” he would say a year after his first win.
A week later he proved his growth mindset wasn’t just talk as he recorded an emotional win in Napa at the Safeway Open while commuting back and forth to his sick grandfather in nearby Sacramento.
It was a victory based on focus and determination and doing it for his grandfather Mack. It showed him what staying focused and resolute can do. And Champ took that forward this time through the season, striving for improvement rather than being content.
He made a pact with himself to improve his iron and wedge play and that’s exactly what he did.
Champ improved his Strokes Gained stats in Off-the-Tee, Approach the Green, Around the green, Tee-to-Green and Total while also increasing his driving distance and accuracy. His scoring average also improved significantly.
In his approach game Champ took his proximity from 50-125 yards from 22 feet, 3 inches to 19 feet, 8 inches. His 50-75 yard ranged improved from 16 feet, 8 inches to 14 feet, 11 inches.
From 125-150 yards Champ improved from 29 feet, 9 inches to 29 feet, 2 inches; from 175-200 yards he tightened in from 32 feet, nine inches to 31 feet, seven inches.
From 200-225 yards Champ went from 42 feet, three inches to 39 feet, 8 inches and from 225-250 yards he improved from 48 feet to 44 feet, 11 inches.
“I played definitely more consistent than I did my first year. Obviously there was room for improvements, but I definitely saw the growth in just myself personally, then obviously my game,” Champ said.
“More consistency with the iron play, about 160 yards in… I've slowly started to see the improvements of those. Short game and scrambling was what I really struggled with last year, and I've really improved in that area. It's just all aspects of my game… it's slowly starting to make the strides to where I want to be, and obviously I was able to make it to East Lake.”
Champ specifically worked on his swing mechanics to make this happen. When you swing as fast as he has his entire life it can be hard to get consistency with clubs and yardages. He is constantly evolving.
“I’m slowly starting to not get as steep (with his swing). As a kid I was extremely steep, so for me it's just shallowing out with my wedges and lower irons so that way I can be more consistent with hitting my numbers,” Champ explained.
“At times, especially as a kid, I could definitely hit a pitching wedge 140 yards and I could hit it 170 yards. It's just being more consistent, again, with that aspect, and then just hitting my numbers every time.”
Outside of the ropes he also showed impressive growth, speaking up for racial equality and driving change in society and the sport. Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke about the TOUR’s future involvement in the area last week.
“All of our tournaments are going to be identifying racial and social injustice causes in their local markets going forward,” Monahan said. “As you look out over the next 10 years, I think that we would project it to generate at least $100 million for those causes over the next 10 years, and that's something that we're going to hold ourselves accountable to.”
Champ was obviously happy with this development.
“With everyone talking about it, and again, anyone can talk about it, but action is what's needed, and it's amazing to see that," Champ said. "It's definitely a huge and amazing step in the right direction.”
No doubt Champ will try to be part of those keeping people accountable … much like he will also make sure he continues to hold himself accountable with his game and personal growth. It’s a journey we should be happy to be riding shotgun with.
