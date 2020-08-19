-
THE NORTHERN TRUST, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 19, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 from TPC Boston gets underway Thursday. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The FedExCup Playoffs are here. The opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST from TPC Boston takes place today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 7 p.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson (FedExCup Nos. 1-3)
Thursday: 8:26 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 1:06 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Tiger Woods, Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Fitzpatrick (FedExCup Nos. 49-51)
Thursday: 8:37 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 1:17 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Lanto Griffin (FedExCup Nos. 10-12)
Thursday: 12:55 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 8:15 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Patrick Reed (FedExCup Nos. 4-6)
Thursday: 1:06 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 8:26 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
