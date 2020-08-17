-
Power Rankings: THE NORTHERN TRUST
August 17, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Features
The FedExCup Playoffs are back
The 14th annual FedExCup Playoffs opens with a new but familiar backdrop.
THE NORTHERN TRUST will be contested at TPC Boston for the first time. The par 71 was the only host of the Dell Technologies Championship when it was a staple in the 2-hole of the old four-event series from 2007-2018. Eight of the 12 winners on the course during the FedExCup era qualified for the 2020 Playoffs. As of midday Monday, all 125 who are eligible are committed.
Scroll past the expanded ranking of projected contenders for the adjustments made for the Playoffs, details on TPC Boston and more.
POWER RANKINGS: THE NORTHERN TRUST
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Tyrrell HattonIn his only previous appearance at TPC Boston, he placed T12 in 2018 (after sitting T2 through 54 holes). Reopened 2019-20 with a pair of top fives before cooling off. Seeded 19th.In his only previous appearance at TPC Boston, he placed T12 in 2018 (after sitting T2 through 54 holes). Reopened 2019-20 with a pair of top fives before cooling off. Seeded 19th. 19 Patrick CantlayDescends in a relative rut without a top-30 finish in three starts, but he hasn't missed a cut in individual competition in 17 months and he's 2-for-2 at TPC Boston with a pair of top 25s.Descends in a relative rut without a top-30 finish in three starts, but he hasn't missed a cut in individual competition in 17 months and he's 2-for-2 at TPC Boston with a pair of top 25s. 18 Alex NorenDespite his worldwide success, he's an unheralded story emerging from the conditional status category to 78th in FedExCup Points for THE NORTHERN TRUST. T3-T9-T22 upon arrival.Despite his worldwide success, he's an unheralded story emerging from the conditional status category to 78th in FedExCup Points for THE NORTHERN TRUST. T3-T9-T22 upon arrival. 17 Hideki MatsuyamaPutted better en route to a T22 at the PGA Championship. Four top 25s in six starts since play resumed. Top 25s in his last four trips to TPC Boston, including a personal-best T4 in 2018.Putted better en route to a T22 at the PGA Championship. Four top 25s in six starts since play resumed. Top 25s in his last four trips to TPC Boston, including a personal-best T4 in 2018. 16 Gary WoodlandHorse for a course, just not a thoroughbred. Perfect in seven trips with five top 25s but no better than a T12 (2015). Scattered six top 10s in only 15 starts thus far this season.Horse for a course, just not a thoroughbred. Perfect in seven trips with five top 25s but no better than a T12 (2015). Scattered six top 10s in only 15 starts thus far this season. 15 Rory McIlroySomething has to give for the 2019 FedExCup champ. He's 6-for-6 in the restart but with only one top 30 (T11, Travelers). Also a two-time winner and all-time earnings leader at TPC Boston.
14 Daniel BergerDating back to the WMPO over six months ago, he's won once (Schwab) and finished T2, T3, T4, T5, T9 and T13, the last of which at the PGA Championship. Also 4-for-4 at TPC Boston.
13 Adam ScottThe inaugural winner at TPC Boston (2003) has six top 10s and another two top 20s on the track. He also picked up where he left off pre-hiatus with a consistent T22 at the PGA Championship.
12 Si Woo KimOn cue, he laced it tee to green at Sedgefield en route to a share of third place for his eighth consecutive cut made. Making his fourth start at TPC Boston. Placed T15 in his debut in 2016.
11 Billy HorschelIt was at TPC Boston in 2014 where he lit fire with a T2 before winning the last two events and the FedExCup. Arrives as the runner-up at Sedgefield and four top 25s in his last five starts.
10 Xander SchauffeleSave a victory, he couldn't ask for a better season. In fact, at 11th in points, he's highest among all non-winners in 2019-20. Six top 20s in seven starts since play resumed.
9 Patrick ReedHe's the defending champion, but he prevailed at Liberty National. Yet, he continues to percolate this season and opens as the 6-seed. Three top-sixes baked into a 6-for-6 slate at TPC Boston.
8 Tony FinauNot that he needs converging trends for support, but they shouldn't be overlooked. T4 at TPC Boston in 2018 and T4 at TPC Harding Park two weeks ago. Three top 10s in last four starts.
7 Jon RahmGetting his second taste of the No. 1 ranking in the world thanks in part to a T13 at the PGA Championship where his tee-to-green game was on display. Debuted at TPC Boston with a T4 in 2017.
6 Jason DayIn his best form in memory with no worse than a T7 (Workday) in four starts over the last six weeks. From 2008-2017, he went 10-for-10 at TPC Boston with three top 10s among eight top 25s.
5 Webb SimpsonConverted on yet another podium finish at Sedgefield. Last week's T3 is his fourth straight and fifth overall. The former winner at TPC Boston (2011) opens as the 3-seed this week.
4 Dustin JohnsonThe back injury within the last month looks like a blip after a co-runner-up at the PGA Championship. Perfect in nine trips to TPC Boston with four top 10s, including a T7 in 2018.
3 Collin MorikawaRested after the Morikawa Slam(!) as the only winner of a major this season. Opens his second Playoffs as the 2-seed. The only thing missing is a nickname. Whattayagot?
2 Justin ThomasThe 2017 FedExCup champ with a win at TPC Boston in that series opens as the top seed. Also after redemption for failing to convert on the same position in the 2019 TOUR Championship.
1 Bryson DeChambeauHe's not the defending champion, but he is the last winner at TPC Boston (2018). Since pre-beefy Bryson can manhandle the course, he's poised to put on a show in his return.
Tuesday's Fantasy Insider will include reviews of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, each of whom is a former winner at TPC Boston, as well as Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood among other notables.
Nothing has seemed to evade the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FedExCup Playoffs included. About halfway into the three-month hiatus, it was announced that the Playoffs would be shifted forward a week on the calendar. In other words, THE NORTHERN TRUST originally was scheduled for last week.
The other modification to THE NORTHERN TRUST and next week's BMW Championship addressed the FedExCup Playoffs points earned. Instead of the usual quadrupling of the points versus what's available during the regular season, they are tripled. For example, the winner of the first two events receives 1,500 FedExCup points instead of 2,000. This helps offset the elimination of 13 tournaments, including THE PLAYERS, three majors and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
What you remember about last year's introduction of the reduction to three Playoffs events hasn't changed. At the conclusion of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the top 70 in FedExCup points will advance to the BMW Championship. It's just that with the points up for grabs shaved by one-quarter, it could be more challenging to survive. (Tuesday's special Power Rankings for the Playoffs will analyze this in greater detail.)
TPC Boston's position on the PGA TOUR schedule dates back to 2003, and it always hosted right around the first week of September. Of this week's field, 86 have competed here before. Save a handful for whom it's been a few years since they qualified, what they'll see isn't much different than how they remember it.
TPC Boston tips at 7,308 yards. The field will average under par comfortably, but the trio of par 5s – Nos. 2, 7 and 18 – are just inside the top-half of the harder par 5s on any course, so capitalizing on them is at a relative premium and more valuable than usual. Distance off the tee in general will carry an additional benefit, but because greens are smaller than average at 5,200 square feet, course management will win the race. THE NORTHERN TRUST will be a borderline shootout during which hitting greens in regulation and connecting with pace and read on the putting surfaces should define the champion.
Aside from combination fescue-bluegrass primary rough allowed to grow upwards of three-and-a-half inches, bentgrass serves as the shortest grass across the property. This includes the greens that are prepped to measure 12-and-a-half feet with a Stimpmeter.
With favorable weather through the 36-hole cut – the last of the 2019-20 season – there is unlikely to be an imbalance in the draw – also the last of the season. Daytime temperatures will rise into the upper 80s on Saturday when winds are expected to freshen. A reasonable chance of rain if not storms elbows its way into the equation on Sunday.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings (THE NORTHERN TRUST)
TUESDAY*: Power Rankings (FedExCup Playoffs), Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
