Power Rankings: THE NORTHERN TRUST

Nothing has seemed to evade the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FedExCup Playoffs included. About halfway into the three-month hiatus, it was announced that the Playoffs would be shifted forward a week on the calendar . In other words, THE NORTHERN TRUST originally was scheduled for last week.

The other modification to THE NORTHERN TRUST and next week's BMW Championship addressed the FedExCup Playoffs points earned. Instead of the usual quadrupling of the points versus what's available during the regular season, they are tripled. For example, the winner of the first two events receives 1,500 FedExCup points instead of 2,000. This helps offset the elimination of 13 tournaments, including THE PLAYERS, three majors and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

What you remember about last year's introduction of the reduction to three Playoffs events hasn't changed. At the conclusion of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the top 70 in FedExCup points will advance to the BMW Championship. It's just that with the points up for grabs shaved by one-quarter, it could be more challenging to survive. (Tuesday's special Power Rankings for the Playoffs will analyze this in greater detail.)

TPC Boston's position on the PGA TOUR schedule dates back to 2003, and it always hosted right around the first week of September. Of this week's field, 86 have competed here before. Save a handful for whom it's been a few years since they qualified, what they'll see isn't much different than how they remember it.

TPC Boston tips at 7,308 yards. The field will average under par comfortably, but the trio of par 5s – Nos. 2, 7 and 18 – are just inside the top-half of the harder par 5s on any course, so capitalizing on them is at a relative premium and more valuable than usual. Distance off the tee in general will carry an additional benefit, but because greens are smaller than average at 5,200 square feet, course management will win the race. THE NORTHERN TRUST will be a borderline shootout during which hitting greens in regulation and connecting with pace and read on the putting surfaces should define the champion.

Aside from combination fescue-bluegrass primary rough allowed to grow upwards of three-and-a-half inches, bentgrass serves as the shortest grass across the property. This includes the greens that are prepped to measure 12-and-a-half feet with a Stimpmeter.

With favorable weather through the 36-hole cut – the last of the 2019-20 season – there is unlikely to be an imbalance in the draw – also the last of the season. Daytime temperatures will rise into the upper 80s on Saturday when winds are expected to freshen. A reasonable chance of rain if not storms elbows its way into the equation on Sunday.

