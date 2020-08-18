-
EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: THE NORTHERN TRUST
August 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 18, 2020
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's THE NORTHERN TRUST in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 49th
22,835
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 568th
22,073
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 864th
21,735
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,584th
20,913
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,877th
20,509
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
7,863rd
3,714
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 236th 2,445 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 746th 2,383 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,229th 2,351 @PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,769th 2,321 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 2,906th 2,261 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,939th
1,486
