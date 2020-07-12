-
Workday Charity Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
July 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 takes place from Muirfield Village on Sunday. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
The PGA TOUR continues Sunday in Round 4 of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village. Due to the threat of inclement weather, tee times were moved up to 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. in threesomes off split tees. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m (CBS Sports), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS re-air).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. (featured groups) 11 .m. - 2 p.m. (featured holes)
Radio: Sunday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, MJ Daffue
Sunday: 8:28 a.m. (No. 1 tee)
Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Rory Sabbatini
Sunday: 8:39 a.m. (No. 1 tee)
Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa
Sunday: 9:01 a.m. (No. 1 tee)
CALL OF THE DAY
