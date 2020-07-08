How to give Muirfield Village a second identity

“We've made a commitment to Mr. Nicklaus about creating some different angles using some of the tees that we haven't used during the Memorial,” Young said. “... So that will give us different angles on par 3s.

“We'll have a lot of variety both weeks, but we feel like we can really protect and maintain the championship conditions that the Memorial has always provided -- the deeper rough, the faster greens. The Workday Charity Open, you’re just going to see the rough be a little bit less. So, we'll slowly grow the rough into the Memorial week.”

The par-5 seventh could be an exciting one, as well. Look for tournament officials to move up the tee on the 563-yarder to make it reachable at least one day on the weekend.

The 15th, a 529-yard par 5, features a dramatic new tee that Nicklaus is still tinkering with, according to Rintoul. Both the traditional championship tee and the new one will be utilized over the course of both tournaments.

“When they come back next year, the fairway is actually going to be lowered about eight feet,” Rintoul said. “Right now, the players are driving the ball into a pretty steep up-slope, which may generate some talk in itself this week. Next year, you will come back and that up-slope is going to be softened quite a bit.

“We're going to have the opportunity to play both of these. So, we'll probably bounce back and forward on that hole quite a bit. I would say out of eight days, you may see four or five days on the new tee; the rest on the other tee. It's very reachable from the old Memorial tee (but) from the new championship tee, it's a lot less likely.”

Complicating the task of the rules officials and greenskeepers is the oppressive heat that has blanketed central Ohio the last few days and sent heat indexes into the triple digits. The temperatures won’t moderate until the weekend -- and then the 90s return again the middle of next week.

“We have to kind of babysit things a little bit with the heat, stress and drought and the amount of traffic that the golf course is going to see this week with 156 players,” Rintoul said.

To aid in the course’s recovery, Muirfield Village was closed on Monday and will be closed again next Monday. Since there are no pro-ams either week – the Memorial announced this week that it will be played without spectators, reversing the original plan – players should have ample time for practice rounds after the grounds crew does its work.

“(It lets) them get out inside the ropes and do what they need to do with divot repair, ball-mark repair, watering, chemical applications to prevent disease and fungus,” Rintoul said.

The rough was topped out Monday for the Workday Charity Open at 3-1/2 inches. While the heat has tempered its growth – and required water – Rintoul said the rough likely will be cut only once more before the end of the Memorial on July 19.

“We still like to have the weekend of Memorial play with some pretty beefy rough,” he said.

Young said he expects the scoring to be several strokes lower the week of the Workday Charity Open. He’s grateful for the way Muirfield Village’s course superintendent, Chad Mark, has embraced the two-week marathon.

“He understands what the expectations are for week two and how do we slowly push the golf course week one, without it peaking and starting to maybe go a little bit backwards,” Young said. “We've got to control that. We have to make sure that we have those championship conditions.

“So the agronomy team has their own challenges ahead of them, but we've got the best in the business working on it.”