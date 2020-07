How to give Muirfield Village a second identity

DUBLIN, Ohio – The iconic TV comedy “I Love Lucy” had recently ended; the iconic musical show “American Bandstand” was just beginning. The Soviet Union would soon launch Sputnik, the earth’s first artificial satellite. And locally, a blond teenaged golfer named Jack Nicklaus had just graduated from Upper Arlington High School and spent that June in nearby Toledo, where he shot two rounds of 80 and missed the cut in his first U.S. Open appearance.

He would do better in future years.

It was August of 1957. It was also the last time two different PGA TOUR events were contested at the same course in consecutive weeks. World Golf Hall of Famer Roberto De Vicenzo won the All-America Open at the Tam O’Shanter Golf Club in Niles, Illinois. A week later, Dick Mayer captured the World Championship of Golf on the same course.

Now, 63 years later, one course will again host TOUR events in consecutive weeks, this time at Nicklaus’ famed Muirfield Village Golf Club. The brand-new Workday Charity Open is making a one-time appearance this week, while Nicklaus’ annual Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide takes center stage next week as soon as the final putt drops this Sunday.

The quirk in the schedule came after the John Deere Classic was a last-minute, COVID-19 cancelation and the week prior to the Memorial became available. Workday stepped up and with Nicklaus’ blessing, there are consecutive events at the same course for just the 12th time in TOUR history.

One of the goals, of course, is to provide the players in both fields distinctive challenges each week. Steve Rintoul is among the TOUR rules officials charged with setting up Muirfield Village so that the playing experience at the Workday Charity Open isn’t exactly the same as at the Memorial. Slower green speeds and shorter rough will help differentiate the course from the one that morphs into one of the TOUR’s most demanding layouts next week.

“If we didn't make the changes that we've made, especially with the green speeds, it'd be very challenging,” Rintoul said. “And I think everybody realizes that no one wants to come here and play eight days of extremely, extremely high green speeds and having holes be in the same places for eight days straight of competition.

“I just don't think anyone would really enjoy that. I think people are used to seeing that for the Memorial. That's what Mr. Nicklaus wants, and that's what we're going to choose for Memorial. So, you know, the fun part of it, he said, OK, given that, what can we do for Workday?”

The TOUR and the staff at Muirfield Village only had a month to prepare for the consecutive events. Tournament Director Gary Young said the Memorial never left anyone’s mind as the plan for delivering a very competitive Workday Charity Open was put into place.