How to give Muirfield Village a second identity

By hosting consecutive PGA TOUR events, Jack Nicklaus’ signature course faces a unique challenge

July 08, 2020
By Helen Ross, PGATOUR.COM
Muirfield Village will host the Workday Charity Open and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Muirfield Village will host the Workday Charity Open and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)