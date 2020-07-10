-
Win probabilities: Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Extended Highlights
Justin Thomas’ Round 2 highlights from Workday
2020 Workday Charity Open, Round 2 (play suspended)
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Collin Morikawa (1, -13, 40.7%)
- Justin Thomas (T2, -10, 20.1%)
- Hideki Matsuyama (T4, -9, 12.5%)
- Kevin Streelman (T2, -10, 7.0%)
- Viktor Hovland (T6, -8, 5.1%)
- Rory Sabbatini (T6, -8, 2.5%)
- Sam Burns (T4, -9, 1.8%)
- Patrick Reed (T10, -6, 1.8%)
- Matt Kuchar (T10, -6, 1.6%)
- Ian Poulter (T8, -7, 1.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Kevin Streelman +5.2
Around the Green: Sebastian Cappelen +3.4
Approach the Green: Richy Werenski +5.8
Off-the-tee: Mackenzie Hughes +2.6
Total: Kevin Streelman +8.3
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Workday Charity Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
