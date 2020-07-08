-
-
Workday Charity Open, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
July 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2020
- Muirfield Village is the site for the Workday Charity Open. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR continues Thursday in Round 1 of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village. The star-studded field features players such as Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:00 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day
Thursday: 7:45 a.m. (No. 10 tee); Friday: 1:10 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth
Thursday: 1:10 p.m. (No. 1 tee); Friday: 7:45 a.m. (No. 10 tee)
Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, Rickie Fowler
Thursday: 12:59 p.m. (No. 1 tee); Friday: 7:34 a.m. (No. 10 tee)
Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland
Thursday: 7:34 a.m. (No. 10 tee); Friday: 12:59 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.