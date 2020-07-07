-
EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: Workday Charity Open
July 07, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Champ is one to watch this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Workday Charity Open in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WORKDAY CHARITY OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 50th
18,379
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 794th
17,506
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,097th
17,231
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,776th
16,482
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,864th
16,385
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
8,942nd
1,520
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,772nd
3,126
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,849th
3,115
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 2,528th 3,022 @PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 2,809th
2,974
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 4,872nd
2,027
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,199th
838
