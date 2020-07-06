-
Power Rankings: Workday Charity Open
July 06, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Hideki Matsuyama is one to watch this week at the Workday Charity Open. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Opportunity is a by-product of properly managing adversity. The Workday Charity Open is evidence.
When the PGA TOUR season was rescheduled due to the hiatus, the John Deere Classic remained positioned in this slot. However, when it became clear in late May that the state of Illinois would not be ready to host the annual stop near the Quad Cities, an opening that demanded short-range planning emerged.
Some two weeks later, it was announced that Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, would host a fortnight of official PGA TOUR action. It begins with the Workday Charity Open and concludes with the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The John Deere Classic plans to return in 2021.
Scroll beneath the projected contenders of the opener at Jack Nicklaus' home course, how it sets up for a full field of 156 and more.
POWER RANKINGS: WORKDAY CHARITY OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Jon RahmSeven of his 10 numbers in the restart are red, but he's been lapped by better execution. Took last week off to regroup and recharge. Currently second on TOUR in the all-around ranking.Seven of his 10 numbers in the restart are red, but he's been lapped by better execution. Took last week off to regroup and recharge. Currently second on TOUR in the all-around ranking. 14 Marc LeishmanHe's restarted slow, but Muirfield Village sets up as a rebound. Since 2015, he has a pair of fifth-place finishes among four top 15s. Leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green.He's restarted slow, but Muirfield Village sets up as a rebound. Since 2015, he has a pair of fifth-place finishes among four top 15s. Leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. 13 Cameron ChampThe COVID-19 testing protocol that forced a WD from Travelers added rest in advance of a T12 at the RMC where he was second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. T14 at Colonial previously.The COVID-19 testing protocol that forced a WD from Travelers added rest in advance of a T12 at the RMC where he was second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. T14 at Colonial previously. 12 Kevin StreelmanThe hot-and-cold veteran deserves this expectation after a solo second at TPC River Highlands where he's had success. Same goes at Muirfield Village with three top 10s among five top 20s.The hot-and-cold veteran deserves this expectation after a solo second at TPC River Highlands where he's had success. Same goes at Muirfield Village with three top 10s among five top 20s. 11 Rickie FowlerExperienced some validation with his swing enhancements with a T12. His 58 GIR was a personal best since he hit 61 GIR the 2016 Wyndham. Twice a groomsman at Muirfield Village.Experienced some validation with his swing enhancements with a T12. His 58 GIR was a personal best since he hit 61 GIR the 2016 Wyndham. Twice a groomsman at Muirfield Village. 10 Viktor HovlandAmong 31 in the field as of midday Monday who played in each of the first four events of the restart. He recorded top 25s in each. Led RMC in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and proximity.Among 31 in the field as of midday Monday who played in each of the first four events of the restart. He recorded top 25s in each. Led RMC in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and proximity. 9 Matt KucharHe's comfy here. Prior to an uncharacteristically poor showing at Muirfield Village last year, he went 11-for-11 from 2007-2018 with a win, a T2 and another three top fives among 10 top 15s.He's comfy here. Prior to an uncharacteristically poor showing at Muirfield Village last year, he went 11-for-11 from 2007-2018 with a win, a T2 and another three top fives among 10 top 15s. 8 Matthew WolffModified outlooks aren't quantifiable, but the runner-up finish at Detroit GC in the afterglow of his renewal is. His birdies-or-better clip via GIR of 62.00 percent was TOUR's highest since 2014.Modified outlooks aren't quantifiable, but the runner-up finish at Detroit GC in the afterglow of his renewal is. His birdies-or-better clip via GIR of 62.00 percent was TOUR's highest since 2014. 7 Xander SchauffeleNot immune to getting tripped up by big numbers, but he delivers too often to worry about it in the long-term. Sits 10th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, seventh in adjusted scoring.Not immune to getting tripped up by big numbers, but he delivers too often to worry about it in the long-term. Sits 10th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, seventh in adjusted scoring. 6 Gary WoodlandPower, precision and putting. Also prone to slumps, albeit short-lived, so expectations are high at Muirfield Village where he has a pair of top 10s and another two top 25s.Power, precision and putting. Also prone to slumps, albeit short-lived, so expectations are high at Muirfield Village where he has a pair of top 10s and another two top 25s. 5 Brooks KoepkaSolo seventh in last start at tricky Harbour Town. Led field in distance of all drives and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Also T6 in GIR. Rested since as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.Solo seventh in last start at tricky Harbour Town. Led field in distance of all drives and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Also T6 in GIR. Rested since as a precautionary measure for COVID-19. 4 Justin ThomasHis record at Muirfield Village is a microcosm of his week-to-week. Two top 10s and three missed cuts in his last five trips. Also 2-for-3 with a pair of top 10s since play resumed.His record at Muirfield Village is a microcosm of his week-to-week. Two top 10s and three missed cuts in his last five trips. Also 2-for-3 with a pair of top 10s since play resumed. 3 Patrick CantlayIn unique position of playing an official event on the same course on which he'll be defending next week. Flashed little rust en route to a T11 at the Travelers. Led field in fewest putts (106).In unique position of playing an official event on the same course on which he'll be defending next week. Flashed little rust en route to a T11 at the Travelers. Led field in fewest putts (106). 2 Justin RoseSecond in all-time earnings at Muirfield Village, the 2010 Memorial champ also has a pair of seconds among seven top 10s. Reopened 2019-20 with a T3 at Colonial and a T14 at Harbour Town.Second in all-time earnings at Muirfield Village, the 2010 Memorial champ also has a pair of seconds among seven top 10s. Reopened 2019-20 with a T3 at Colonial and a T14 at Harbour Town. 1 Hideki MatsuyamaAlready a winner at Muirfield Village (2014) and with another pair of top 10s and a T13 on the course, now gets greens that will remind him of the pace familiar in his native Japan.Already a winner at Muirfield Village (2014) and with another pair of top 10s and a T13 on the course, now gets greens that will remind him of the pace familiar in his native Japan.
Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa and Phil Mickelson will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider.
Neither tournament at Muirfield Village will host fans, but those who compete in both will be tackling different tests. How the club and tournament officials pull it off will be fascinating. Logically, it's easier to transition from easy to hard in such a short period of time. In fact, it's probably the only sequence that can allow it at this level of the sport.
Muirfield Village's primary rough will begin at three-and-a-half inches for the Workday. It could exceed four inches when the 120-man field for the traditional invitational convenes for the Memorial. The bentgrass greens, which normally are prepped to run at a PGA TOUR-long 13 feet-plus on the Stimpmeter for the Memorial are expected to range in the vicinity of just 11 feet for the Workday. While the average square footage (5,000) cannot change in one week, nor can the undulations on them, for golfers who will be pegging it in both, slicker surfaces could present at least one day of adjustment in the nightcap of the doubleheader. A read on a putt this week likely will be different on the same putt next week. Slower greens also introduce fresh hole locations not possible during the Memorial.
Tee to green, the challenge essentially is the same. Muirfield Village allows long hitters room to move it. With slower greens this week, guys should be paid off to play aggressively, so the bunters among them will be keen to find fairways. That's never is a problem on this track, but they still probably don't mind that Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau is taking his first week off of the restart. (DeChambeau won the Memorial in 2018.)
Returnees will see newly positioned fairway bunkers on six holes and three new tees. For the Workday, the par-3 eighth, par-5 11th and par-5 15th holes will tip at an aggregate 64 yards longer than what once was familiar. The stock par 72 can stretch to 7,456 yards, but it's unlikely to reach that maximum during any round, instead leaving some of the length for the Memorial.
After a toasty opener with a daytime high in the mid-90s, a slight but gradual cooling will extend into the weekend. The tradeoff is an elevated threat for rain and storms every day. Wind also could freshen with the energy. If weather becomes an issue, the good news for those with plans to play Memorial is that they already will have traveled to the next tournament.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
