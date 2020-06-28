-
Travelers Championship, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
June 28, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
- The final round gets underway Sunday at TPC River Highlands. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
• Brendon Todd goes for his third win of the season after two wins during the fall swing.
• Dustin Johnson has won at least one title in each of the past 12 seasons.
• Bryson DeChambeau is five shots behind the leaders at T5. He's looking for his third consecutive top-10 finish.
The final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship tees off on Sunday at TPC River Highlands. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 8:50 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10:50 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. (CBS Digital) Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (featured groups), Saturday 7 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Sunday 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (featured groups). Saturday 10:50 a.m. - 1:50 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (featured holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Jordan Spieth, Byeong-Hun An
Sunday: 9:35 a.m. ET
Jason Day, Kevin Chappell
Sunday: 9:45 a.m. ET
Kevin Streelman, Mackenzie Hughes
Sunday: 1:55 p.m. ETBrendon Todd, Dustin Johnson
Sunday: 2:05 p.m. ET
MUST READS
Todd takes Travelers lead in bid for third victory
Mickelson stalls, needs big finish
Gordon making the most of opportunity at Travelers
Morikawa's made cut streak ends at 22
Why DJ has two hybrids in his bag at Travelers
Win probabilities: Travelers Championship
Chase Koepka receives spot in 2021 Travelers Championship
Pepperdine's Theegala rides a wave of momentum onto PGA TOUR
Travelers has history of giving future stars big breaks
CALL OF THE DAY
