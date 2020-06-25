  • Pepperdine's Theegala rides a wave of momentum onto PGA TOUR

    College golf's top player is playing his first TOUR event as a pro at this week's Travelers

  • Sahith Theegala is just the fifth player in the last 30 years to win both the Haskins and Hogan trophies. (Getty Images)Sahith Theegala is just the fifth player in the last 30 years to win both the Haskins and Hogan trophies. (Getty Images)