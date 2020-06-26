-
-
Win probabilities: Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy birdies No. 11 in Round 2 at Travelers
2020 Travelers Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Rory McIlroy (T4, -9, 16.4%)
- Phil Mickelson (1, -13, 11.9%)
- Xander Schauffele (T4, -9, 9.8%)
- Bryson DeChambeau (T9, -8, 7.7%)
- Marc Leishman (T4, -9, 5.8%)
- Mackenzie Hughes (T2, -12, 5.6%)
- Abraham Ancer (T9, -8, 4.8%)
- Will Gordon (T2, -12, 4.3%)
- Viktor Hovland (T9, -8, 3.7%)
- Jon Rahm (T26, -6, 3.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Jhonattan Vegas +4.7
Around the Green: Brian Stuard +2.6
Approach the Green: Brendan Steele +3.2
Off-the-tee: Billy Horschel +1.8
Total: Will Gordon +6.9
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Travelers Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.