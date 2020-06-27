-
Travelers Championship, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
June 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 gets underway Saturday at TPC River Highlands. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
• Phil Mickelson leads by one heading into Round 3.
• Tee times have been moved up due to the threat of inclement weather. Players will tee off in threesomes off both tees.
Round 3 of the Travelers Championship tees off on Saturday at TPC River Highlands. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 8:50 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10:50 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. (CBS Digital) Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (featured groups), Saturday 7 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (featured groups). Saturday 10:50 a.m. - 1:50 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (featured holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Jon Rahm, Jim Furyk, Russell Henley
Saturday: 7:15 a.m. ET
Xander Schauffele, Brendan Steele, Rory McIlroy
Saturday: 9:04 a.m. ET
Phil Mickelson, Will Gordon, Mackenzie Hughes
Saturday: 9:15 a.m. ET
MUST READS
Less is more for Mickelson against McIlroy, DeChambeau at Travelers
Gordon making the most of opportunity at Travelers
Morikawa's made cut streak ends at 22
Why DJ has two hybrids in his bag at Travelers
Win probabilities: Travelers Championship
Mickelson begins golf life after 50
Chase Koepka receives spot in 2021 Travelers Championship
Pepperdine's Theegala rides a wave of momentum onto PGA TOUR
Travelers has history of giving future stars big breaks
CALL OF THE DAY
