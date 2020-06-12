-
Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
June 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Welcoming players back on the tee
The PGA TOUR's Return to Golf continues Friday in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
Twitter Multicast: Thursday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
FEATURED GROUPS
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka
Friday: 8:56 a.m. ET (No. 10)
Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
Friday 8:45 a.m. ET (No. 10)
Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
Friday: 1:55 p.m. ET (No. 1)
Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
Friday: 2:06 p.m. ET (No. 1)
MUST READS
Varner III, Rose lead after Round 1
'Strange' and 'odd' atmosphere as TOUR returns
Lehman turns back the clock at Colonial
