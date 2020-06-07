  • Featured Groups: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Top three players in the world, McIlroy, Rahm, Koepka, highlight PGA TOUR's return to competition

  • Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will play with Jon Rahm on Thursday and Friday. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will play with Jon Rahm on Thursday and Friday. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)