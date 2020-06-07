Featured Groups: Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA TOUR announced today the four featured groupings for Thursday-Friday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, to be contested at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Charles Schwab Challenge marks the TOUR’s return to competition after a 12-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).

Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

FEATURED GROUPS

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka

Notable: McIlroy (1), Rahm (2) and Koepka (3) are the top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking

• McIlroy, who is making his first start at the Charles Schwab Challenge, has two wins in his PGA TOUR career when making a tournament debut – 2010 Wells Fargo Championship, 2019 RBC Canadian Open

• In three starts at Colonial Country Club, Rahm has earned two top-fives, highlighted by a T2 in 2017

• In his lone Charles Schwab Challenge appearance in 2018, Koepka shot a pair of 63s (R2, R4) to finish second, marking the only time in his PGA TOUR career he recorded multiple sub-65 scores

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

• Fowler has two top-10s in six starts on the season (T5/Sentry Tournament of Champions, T10/The American Express)

• Thomas enters the week No. 2 in the FedExCup standings as one of two players with multiple wins on the season (THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Sentry Tournament of Champions)

• A Dallas native, Spieth has one win (2016) and two T2s (2015, 2017) in seven starts at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

• DeChambeau has finished in the top five in his last three starts (T5/The Genesis Invitational, 2nd/WGC-Mexico Championship, 4th/Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard)

• 20-time PGA TOUR winner Johnson enters the week No. 111 in the FedExCup standings and has not missed the TOUR Championship since his rookie season (134th/2008)

• In 2018, Justin Rose became the first player to win the Charles Schwab Challenge and go on to win the FedExCup in the same season

Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

• Mickelson, a 44-time PGA TOUR winner, holds two Charles Schwab Challenge titles (2000, 2008)

• Defending champion Na earned his third PGA TOUR title at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge; he earned his fourth earlier this season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

• Woodland, the reigning U.S. Open champion, has four top-10s on the season, including a T8 at The Honda Classic in his most recent start