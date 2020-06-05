The First Look: Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA TOUR is back.

After being put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic, the TOUR returns to action at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the 75th edition of the tournament hosted at the venerable Colonial Country Club. This is the longest-running TOUR event to be held on the same course.



The top five golfers in the FedExCup standings are in the field, while the event is set to have strongest field of any TOUR event since the first FedExCup Playoffs event in 2019.

FIELD NOTES: Defending champion Kevin Na will return to the site of his four-stroke triumph. It was Na’s first of two wins in the 2019 calendar year. He also won earlier this season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Na is 11th in this season’s FedExCup standings. … Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd, and Webb Simpson, who rank as the top five on the FedExCup standings, will be in the field… Recent Charles Schwab Challenge winners Justin Rose (2018), Kevin Kisner (2017), Jordan Spieth (2016), and Chris Kirk (2015) are back in action at Colonial… Phil Mickelson, a two-time winner at Colonial, will be in the field. … Last year’s Charles Schwab Cup winner on PGA TOUR Champions Scott McCarron is playing, along with fellow PGA TOUR Champions golfers Tom Lehman (winner at Colonial in 1995), Olin Browne (winner at Colonial in 1999), Steve Stricker (winner at Colonial in 2009), and Bernhard Langer.

FEDEXCUP : Winner gets 500 FedExCup points

COURSE : Colonial Country Club, 7,209 yards, par 70. The tournament will be played for the 75th time in 2020, with every event being hosted at Colonial CC. The layout, designed by John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell in Fort Worth, Texas, also hosted THE PLAYERS Championship in 1975, the 1941 U.S. Open, and the 1991 U.S. Women’s Open.

STORYLINES: Sungjae Im, the winner of the Honda Classic, looks to extend his FedExCup lead over Justin Thomas. Im, who has reunited with his caddie Albin Choi from the Honda Classic victory, currently leads the FedExCup standings by 55 points… Rory McIlroy, the No.1-ranked golfer in the world, will make his debut at Colonial… Only one man, Ben Hogan (who the tournament is always associated with) has ever won back-to-back titles at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and he did it twice. Kevin Na looks to pull the same feat.

72-HOLE RECORD: 259, Zach Johnson (2010).

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Keith Clearwater (2nd round, 1993), Lee Janzen (4th round, 1993), Greg Kraft (3rd round, 1999), Kenny Perry (3rd round, 2003), Justin Leonard (4th round, 2003), Chad Campbell (3rd round, 2004), Kevin Na (4th round, 2018).

LAST TIME: After breaking a seven-year winless drought in 2018, Kevin Na rode a second-round 62 (one off the course record of 61, which he shares with six others) for his second TOUR win in just 10 months. Thanks to final-round 66 Na topped Tony Finau by four shots at Colonial. Andrew Putnam and C.T. Pan finished T3 while Jonas Blixt finished fifth – his only top-10 result of the season.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).