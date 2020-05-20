PGA TOUR LIVE: Watch classic Tiger & Phil rounds for free

During the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA TOUR is making PGATOUR LIVE free and available for streaming, and adding new content every week. Currently the free content is limited to those in the U.S. There are features on two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, Payne Stewart, Ben Hogan and many more, plus tournament rewinds to get the juices flowing for the TOUR’s return next month. To get started, click here .

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in Capital One’s “The Match: Champions for Charity” at Florida’s Medalist Golf Club on Sunday. The mashup of golf and football will raise money for the fight against COVID-19 and mark yet another chapter of the storied rivalry between Tiger and Phil. Hard to believe that between them they have combined for 126 PGA TOUR wins, including 20 major championships and three PLAYERS Championships.

Herewith, some of their classic battles throughout the years, plus profiles:

Battle at East Lake, 2000 TOUR Championship Woods and Vijay Singh shared the 54-hole lead, with Mickelson one back. Woods had set or tied 27 PGA TOUR records and won nine times that season, but it was Lefty who won this battle with a final-round 66 to Woods’ 69. It was the first time Woods had held at least a share of the third-round lead and not won since he was a newly minted pro in the fall of ’96.

Firestone fireworks, 1999 WGC-NEC Invitational Through 54 holes Woods enjoyed a five-shot lead over Fred Couples and Nick Price. Mickelson was another shot back at 4 under, tied for fifth, but he shot a 65 to make it interesting, with five birdies in the first seven holes. Bogeys at the 16th and 18th would be his undoing, as Woods shot 71 for a one-shot victory over his rival.

