How It Works: Champions for Charity match

Four of the biggest names in sports are hitting the course this week for a match that will support COVID-19 charities. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will play Sunday in The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. Here’s a closer look at how the star-studded competition will work:

FORMAT

The match shall be 18 hole match play.

• Four-Ball will be the format on holes 1-9. The amateur player will be given three handicap strokes on the nine; one stroke each on a par 3, par 4 and par 5 on holes to be identified by the committee.

• Modified Alternate Shot will be the format on holes 10-18. On every hole, each player will play from the teeing area. A ball will be chosen be in-play and strokes are played on an alternating basis until the hole is decided, under the Rules of Golf covering Foursomes.

IN THE EVENT OF A TIE: In the event of a tied match, the match will be extended. The match will extend to a short hole of approximately 100-125 yards to the 18th green, until a winner is determined. The form of play when play is extended shall remain Modified Alternate Shot.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

DISTANCE-MEASURING DEVICES: Rule 4.3a (1). Distance measuring devices (DMDs) are permitted. The use of the slope and elevation feature on DMDs will not be permitted.

ONE BALL RULE: The One Ball Rule is NOT in effect. When starting play of a hole or substituting a ball under a Rule during the play of a hole, any type ball may be used.

APPEARANCE: During the match, all players may wear shorts and otherwise shall wear attire acceptable under the tournament regulations of the PGA TOUR.

WEATHER GUIDELINES: If the match is suspended due to adverse weather on Sunday and cannot resume that day, it will be resumed on Monday (May 25) at a time to be announced.

PGA TOUR INTEGRITY POLICY: The match will be governed by the PGA TOUR Integrity Program Manual, which prohibits players from betting on the match and sharing inside information with outside parties for betting on the match. The players agree to comply with the PGA TOUR Integrity Program Manual, a copy of which has been provided to the players.

MEDICAL TESTING: Each player will acknowledge receipt of the Event Health & Safety Plan and agrees to the COVID-19 testing policies set in place that requires each player to be cleared of the virus in order to participate.