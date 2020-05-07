-
How to watch: Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity
May 07, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will team up with Peyton Manning and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity takes place on Sunday, May 24 from Medalist Golf Club. It will feature Tiger Woods and former NFL QB Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and current NFL QB Tom Brady. The event will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
HOW TO FOLLOW
● Sunday, May 24. Live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET
● Television Broadcast: TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN
● Format: Four-Ball (Best Ball) format on the front nine and a Modified Alternate Shot format on the back nine, where each participant will tee off and then the team will play alternate shot from the selected drive. The unique combination of formats is aimed to provide an entertaining mix of strategy, team collaboration and consequence to nearly every shot. As part of the competitive play, there will also be a set of on-course challenges to raise additional charitable funds.
