Pros look forward to fun – and challenging -- Seminole

Rory McIlroy calls Seminole Golf Club the greatest course that famed designer Donald Ross ever created – and Ross designed a lot, nearly 430 courses.

Dustin Johnson says he feels like he can tear it up every time he plays -- only to be constantly put in his place.

History and intrigue drips from the place. This is where Ben Hogan would unwind and also tune up for the Masters every year in his prime.

“Seminole” is one of those words in the wider golf community that pricks up every ear. Those who have been and played have great stories and those who haven’t want to go.

While other courses such as Augusta National and Cypress Point have a similar aura, people have at least been able to see those on television in the past. Meanwhile, Florida’s Seminole Golf Club has been hidden away from view and the legend grows with each tidbit of a story you hear.

So while there is no doubt that anticipation for any live sport is about as high as possible thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact that Seminole is going on display in Sunday’s TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match has taken it to even greater heights.

McIlroy and Johnson are preparing to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in support of COVID-19 relief efforts with all four combatants knowing the course itself brings as much intrigue as the competition.

Fowler likens Seminole to another Ross gem – Pinehurst No. 2 – and knows that while the other pairing might have a power advantage, this course is more about precision on approach and a sharp short game.

Each hole finds a way to work into a different wind, which given the close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, can be a daunting prospect