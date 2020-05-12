How it works: TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several precautions will be used to maintain the safety of all those involved.

• Everyone onsite will be subject to a variety of forms of screening including questionnaires, temperature checks and COVID-19 testing provided by LetsGetChecked.

• All facilities will be disinfected. PPE, sanitary wipes and sanitizer will be distributed to everyone on the property and used in instances where proper social distancing measures can’t be taken.

• Everyone at Seminole will be asked to operate in a socially distanced manner at all times and should frequently wash/sanitize hands while at the course. In addition, they will be responsible for disinfecting equipment and areas of service.

• Players should not have contact of any kind – no handshakes, fist bumps, high-fives, etc. And other precautions, such as avoidance of face-touching, and cough into a tissue or inside of an elbow, should be exercised.

• The flag, flagstick and cup liner will be disinfected before play. Players should avoid touching, removing or attending the flagstick. Rules officials will handle flagsticks.

• All rakes have been removed from the course.