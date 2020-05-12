-
-
How it works: TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match
-
May 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- May 12, 2020
-
Interviews
Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson discuss Taylormade Driving Relief
The TaylorMade Driving Relief supported by UnitedHealth Group skins match takes place Sunday at historic Seminole Golf Club in Florida. The team of Rory McIlroy-Dustin Johnson will face the team of Rickie Fowler-Matthew Wolff in a charitable event for COVID-19 relief efforts.
To familiarize yourself with the match format and rules, as well as safety precautions and other adjustments being made at Seminole, check the information below. Please note that everyone onsite at Seminole are prepared to adjust accordingly as needed to protect the health and safety of all involved.
-
-
Interviews
Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff discuss Taylormade Driving Relief
SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several precautions will be used to maintain the safety of all those involved.
• Everyone onsite will be subject to a variety of forms of screening including questionnaires, temperature checks and COVID-19 testing provided by LetsGetChecked.
• All facilities will be disinfected. PPE, sanitary wipes and sanitizer will be distributed to everyone on the property and used in instances where proper social distancing measures can’t be taken.
• Everyone at Seminole will be asked to operate in a socially distanced manner at all times and should frequently wash/sanitize hands while at the course. In addition, they will be responsible for disinfecting equipment and areas of service.
• Players should not have contact of any kind – no handshakes, fist bumps, high-fives, etc. And other precautions, such as avoidance of face-touching, and cough into a tissue or inside of an elbow, should be exercised.
• The flag, flagstick and cup liner will be disinfected before play. Players should avoid touching, removing or attending the flagstick. Rules officials will handle flagsticks.
• All rakes have been removed from the course.
COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS
As previously mentioned, the TaylorMade Driving Relief is centered around a $3 million charity skins match supported by UnitedHealth Group to raise money and awareness for the American Nurses Foundation (McIlroy-Johnson) and the CDC Foundation (Fowler-Wolff).
Farmers Insurance also pledged $1 million to back a birdies-and-eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a fundraising initiative through World Central Kitchen that helps both frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers and impacted restaurant shift employees.
PGA TOUR Charities’ online fundraiser is now live on GoFundMe, where fans around the world can come together and donate to support additional COVID-19 relief efforts in conjunction with TaylorMade Driving Relief, building upon the event’s initial $4 million raised. As they enjoy the competition on May 17, viewers located in the United States will also be able to donate to the fundraiser by texting ‘DRIVINGRELIEF’ to 41-411. Standard text rates apply.
PGA TOUR Charities’ GoFundMe will benefit qualified organizations providing or in need of COVID-19 relief.
For information about donating via PGA TOUR Charities’ fundraiser on GoFundMe, please visit PGATOUR.com/DrivingRelief.
For more information about PGA TOUR Charities Inc. and the programs it supports, see pgatourcharities.org.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.