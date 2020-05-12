How Ben Hogan put Seminole on the map

His closest friends became men of great business acumen – George Coleman and Paul Shields – and for sheer entertainment there was the mysterious and larger-than-life Chris Dunphy, who was likely to be talking to his great friend Bing Crosby about their recent match against the Duke of Windsor or promoting Joe Kennedy’s son Jack as a potential presidential candidate.

Seminole men, all of them, and it was into this setting that Hogan felt exceedingly comfortable as his career took off in the 1940s, morphed into icon status in the 1950s, and gracefully transitioned into retirement mode in the 1960s and ‘70s. His great friends Claude Harmon, a fellow Texan, and Henry Picard, who corrected Hogan’s nasty hook, were longtime head professionals at Seminole and everything about the place was saturated in a style and ambiance that Hogan loved.

From the fact that the wealthy membership tended to sleep in after “high society” evenings so Hogan had the place to himself for hours of morning practice, to the varying winds that enabled him to polish his uncanny shot-making, to a clientele that admired his accomplishments but extended him great respect to his desire for privacy, “Hogan felt at home at Seminole,” says Van Gerbig.

The annual Seminole Pro-Am was a big part of the joy. Hogan and his fellow pros were the reason the public was given the chance to buy tickets. Some years, the crowd was kept to 1,000, other times, like in 1960 when Crosby teed it up, 5,000 people showed up.

To that crowd’s delight, Crosby came through, teaming with Gardner Dickinson for the win. But big-name winners were not an anomaly at the Seminole Pro-Am and the rollcall of winning teams includes a parade of stars. Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Jimmy Demaret, Lloyd Mangrum, Peter Thomson, Julius Boros, Cary Middlecoff, and Arnold Palmer were winners “back in the day,” and today’s era has produced as proficiently – Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and Rory McIlroy have all triumphed.

Hogan is included. He teamed with polo star Michael Phipps in 1947, their best-ball 63 winning what was then billed as the “Reed Latham Amateur-Professional tournament.” Hogan, then 34, naturally anchored the team effort, though he gave credit where credit was due during the presentation ceremony – to Phipps, whose lengthy birdie putts at the 16th (30 feet) and 17th (20 feet) provided the winning plays.

It was a productive windfall for Hogan, who earned $1,500 for the team victory, $475 for his share of fourth in the pro division, and a whopping $1,700 in “the action pool,” which was nonchalantly reported in the newspapers.

When Hogan arrived in 1961 for his annual March trip to Seminole, he was 48 years old and a Palm Beach Post story welcomed his arrival by reporting that he was at a point in his career where his only tournaments were “the Seminole,” Masters, Colonial, and the U.S. Open. In fact, he especially looked forward to that year’s Seminole Pro-Am for a good reason.

“Nelson, Hogan, And Snead to Compete at Seminole,” blared a Palm Beach Post headline on March 12, 1961.

Two weeks later, the tournament attracted an enthusiastic crowd, most of them there to watch “The Great Triumvirate.” Snead posted 143, Hogan 146, Nelson 147 as a young gun named by Palmer won low pro honors at 138. Indeed, the baton had been passed; Hogan knew it as well as anyone, but he also recognized that his time at Seminole would remain precious to him, even if the rich flavor of the pro-am would no longer be part of the trip. (It was not held between 1962-2003.)

He had shot scores of 63 and 65 at Seminole that spring and for the next few years he remained diligent in his preparation to the Masters. These were the days when the Van Gerbig brothers were there for Hogan, be it to drive him around, join his foursome, stoke the grill for dinner, or simply to talk.

Hogan was north of 50 years old, but the passion was still there.

“No one knew the game any better than Hogan,” says Van Gerbig. “It was so impressive to watch him dissect a golf course. We’d listen to his comments; it had never dawned on us the mental part of the game. He was so focused.”

From 1939 to 1956, Hogan’s time at Seminole paid off handsomely at Augusta – he was top 10 in each of his 14 Masters, including wins in 1951 and 1953. Father Time, of course, caught up, so Hogan in the 1960s was not the Augusta force that Palmer or Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player were. No matter, he was even more of an inspiration to Van Gerbig, who will never forget those March days in 1967 when Hogan would practice in the morning, then play in the afternoon.

“He needed help taking off his shoes,” says Van Gerbig. “He was in constant pain, but his mental toughness was unequaled.”

Imagine, then, how the electricity ran from Augusta National to Seminole that third round, when Hogan turned back the clock and made everyone think it was 1953 all over again. Tied for 23rd and seven off the lead through 36 holes, Hogan captured the sporting world’s fancy with his epic third round. Van Gerbig still gets goosebumps, remembering the joy he felt while watching the action from Seminole.

It matters not at all that Hogan closed with a 77 in 1967 and fell into a share of 10th. It doesn’t even matter that it was Hogan’s final Masters. (He continued to return for annual March trips to Seminole through 1977.) What Van Gerbig will never forget is how TV captured Hogan’s walk to the 18th green to finish off his third-round 66.

“Applause, just respectful clapping, no hollering,” he recalls. “Just applause.”

It sounded beautiful to Van Gerbig. Good thing, too, because he couldn’t see it. “I was crying like a baby.”