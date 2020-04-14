-
-
How to watch: 'Tiger Tales' presented by Genesis
CBS to broadcast one-hour special on Sunday, April 19 from 2-3 p.m. ET
-
April 14, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 14, 2020
- The show explores the relationships and legacy Woods has fostered through the past two decades. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Everyone loves a good golf story, especially when it’s about one of the game’s legends. This weekend, fans can watch as PGA TOUR players share their best stories about 82-time winner Tiger Woods. Tiger Tales presented by Genesis, which will air from 2-3 pm Sunday on CBS, uses video and animation to tell new and illuminating stories about Tiger’s incredible impact on golf.
RELATED: TOUR pros' first time playing with Tiger | Tiger's top 10 clubs
The show’s eight chapters explore the relationships and legacy Tiger has fostered throughout the world of golf in the past two decades. Among the topics covered are Tiger’s relationship with his fellow players, his pursuit of his record-breaking 83rd PGA TOUR victory, the legacy of his TGR Foundation and his long-lasting contributions to the game.
You’ll hear Justin Thomas talk about playing home run derby with Woods and his son, Charlie, in their living room, Tiger talk about the first time he beat his father and the time Billy Horschel took a spill trying to impress Tiger in the PGA TOUR fitness trailer.
These light-hearted stories hope to shed a new light on the player who has dominated PGA TOUR telecasts for the past two decades.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.