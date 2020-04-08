Ranking Tiger's top 10 all-time clubs

The 2005 Masters was the scene. Final round. 16th hole. From the back left of the 16th green, Tiger (with his 60-degree Nike wedge in hand) ran his ball up the side of the hill past the flag, and in a moment that seemed to last forever, the ball gingerly crept back down the hill, perched on the edge of the cup for an eternal couple of second, and slipped into the hole. Some say this was Woods' best shot ever, and it's hard to argue that point. This wedge, built and ground by the famous Mike Taylor, was front and center.

Specs

Loft: 60 degrees

Length: 35 3/16" (finished with grip)

Lie: 64 degree

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Swing weight: D4

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord 58R

Notes: This wedge featured a square sole, flatter camber, and 10 degrees of bounce. Three exact models were made for Tiger in February of 2005

4. Mizuno combo set: MP 14 and MP 29

Looking back at Tiger's first major win, the 1997 Masters, his golf bag was very different than it is today. Yet one thing remains the same: forged blades.

The irons Tiger used during that record-breaking win were a mixed set of Mizuno irons consisting of two different Mizuno blade models: the MP 14 and MP 29. The reason for the mixed set of irons was a slight difference in the offset progression between the two sets, and Tiger chose the irons from each model that offered the least amount of offset.

The MP 29 irons had a reverse-offset progression that offered less offset in the longer irons and more offset into the shorter irons — something that is much less common today. The MP 14 irons had a standard progression of more offset into the longer irons and less into the shorter clubs. The result was a mixed set MP 29 2-iron through 4-iron and MP-14 5-iron to pitching wedge. This is a key example of Tiger's exacting eye for getting his specs just right.

To put this in perspective, this particular iron set was used to win all three of his U.S. Amateur titles (94, 95, 96), his first six professional wins, and his first major. Interestingly, the specs of these clubs are almost spot on to the lofts and lies he uses to this very day.