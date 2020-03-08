Several players taking momentum to THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass demands every part of your game be on point. There is no bias for bombers, or lefties, or precision putters. To win THE PLAYERS, you need everything to show up in some form or fashion. As such, momentum coming into the event is a critical factor. With the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard wrapped up, it's time take a look at some of those players heading to Pete Dye’s masterpiece in the right direction.



Related: Featured Groups | Nine things to know about TPC Sawgrass | Pete Dye: The genius who loathed plans

1. Rory McIlroy – The defending PLAYERS champion may well have played his final three rounds at Bay Hill over par, but he was not alone. What he did do was finish in fifth place, making it six for six for the current FedExCup champion and World No. 1 in top-five finishes on the PGA TOUR this season. McIlroy was third at the ZOZO Championship in Japan, won the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions in China, finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open, and then recorded fifth-place finishes in his last three starts at The Genesis Invitational, World Golf Championships – Mexico Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. A year ago, THE PLAYERS was also his seventh start of the season, and he showed up at TPC Sawgrass on the back of five consecutive top-six results. You might say he’s trending again.

“There's a lot of similarities between the start of this year and the start of last year. A lot of chances not converting, but knowing that the game's pretty much there,” McIlroy says. “My win percentage on TOUR is like 10 percent and I think that's pretty high for anyone not being Tiger Woods. So it's one of those things. I've had chances and I wish I had converted one of them over the last few weeks, but I'm still in good form. I'm playing some good golf. And hopefully if I just keep putting myself in those positions, it's only a matter of time.”

2. The Englishmen – No Englishmen has won THE PLAYERS Championship, but the country's top players might be in the best collective shape to break that drought yet. Tyrrell Hatton showed tremendous mettle to hold it together in tough conditions at Bay Hill to claim his first PGA TOUR victory to go with his four European Tour wins. A week earlier, Tommy Fleetwood was in contention down the stretch until a water ball on the 72nd hole at The Honda Classic. Matt Fitzpatrick was the only player on the weekend at Bay Hill to post a round in the 60s, with his 69 on Sunday. Then there are others with strong pedigree like Justin Rose, Paul Casey, Danny Willett and Matt Wallace who will also be ready to give it their all.

“Time will tell. It's hard to kind of think about next week at the moment with the sort of potential celebrations we have got later today. I don't think I'll be in any fit state at least until Wednesday,” Hatton smiled. “But next week's going to be interesting and hopefully an Englishman can finally win that trophy.”

