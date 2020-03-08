Nine things to know about TPC Sawgrass

5. FAIR AND BALANCED: THE PLAYERS Stadium Course wasn’t just built with fans in mind, though. Beman, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, also wanted it to be a fair test that didn’t favor any single style of play.

That desire can be seen from the start of the round. Beman didn’t want a player’s tee time to give him an advantage, so he ensured that each side of TPC Sawgrass has an equitable start.

The first and 10th holes are relatively similar par 4s. The first hole measures 423 yards. The tenth is one yard longer. The first hole promotes a fade off the tee and a draw into the green. The 10th hole curves right-to-left before bending left-to-right.

The second hole of each side is a reachable par 5. Both holes call for a draw off the tee and a left-to-right shot into the green.

Nos. 1 and 10 run in opposite directions, with the second and 11th holes turning back toward the clubhouse. This ensures that the wind doesn’t disadvantage players starting on one half of the course.

6. THE SPICE OF LIFE: TPC Sawgrass also asks players to hit a variety of shots. Holes bend in both directions so that one trajectory isn’t favored off the tee.

“Nearly all the par 4s are s-shaped,” said famed architect Tom Doak, who interned with Dye. “Pete was big on balance, so he was big on getting both the fade and the draw in play.”

The four par 3s also offer a myriad of challenges. The 17th is a short hole with a high degree of risk. Nos. 3 and 13 are two holes of moderate length – measuring 177 and 181 yards, respectively – that require accurate mid-iron shots. And the eighth hole is a 237-yard brute that asks players to hit a long iron, or more, into a large, but receptive, green.

The par-5 16th, which measures 523 yards, is easily reachable for the majority of the field, but they must be willing to take a risk to hit the green in two. Nos. 2 and 11 are medium-length par 5s that still offer eagle chances, while the ninth hole is much more difficult. Many players will play the hole as a three-shotter.

TPC Sawgrass’ par 4s range in length from the 302-yard 12th to the 481-yard 14th. There are three par 4s under 400 yards and three that measure 470 yards or longer.

“(The course) doesn't really suit any style of game,” said 2019 champion Rory McIlroy, “but everyone feels like it's a challenge.”

There’s also a fine line between success and failure at TPC Sawgrass. That explains why no one has been able to have consistent success at THE PLAYERS.

“The mark of a good golf course is when one player can be going for 63 while six others are struggling for 78,” Dye said.

7. WORTH THE WAIT: The Stadium Course’s democratic nature is displayed in the fact that just five players have won multiple times at TPC Sawgrass: Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Davis Love III, Steve Elkington and Hal Sutton. It’s an impressive group.

All five are major champions. Couples and Love are in the World Golf Hall of Fame, while Woods is a sure-fire inductee for 2021.

The two-time winners at TPC Sawgrass had to wait an average of 11.6 years between victories, though. This is further proof that the course doesn’t favor any type of player.

Elkington is the only player who didn’t have to wait more than a decade between victories at the Stadium Course. He won THE PLAYERS in 1991 and 1997. Love won in 1992 and 2003. Couples (1984, ’96) and Woods (2001, ’13) both waited 12 years between wins, while Sutton’s two PLAYERS wins were 17 years apart.

No one has won more than two times on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course.

8. ON THE MARCH: In 2019, THE PLAYERS Championship returned to March after a 12-year stint in May. There is a greater variety in scoring when the tournament is played at an earlier date.

The winning score was double-digits under par in 11 of the 12 years THE PLAYERS was contested in May. The winner shot between 11 and 15 under par in eight of those years.

In March, the winning score has ranged from 3 under to 24 under. David Duval shot 3 under to win the 1999 PLAYERS, while Greg Norman set the tournament scoring record in 1994.

The scores are more unpredictable in March because the weather is fickle. The course is overseeded for March, as well. That means the rough is lusher, but the course may play softer. Northeast Florida can get cold, dry conditions in March, but it also can receive lots of rain.

The wind is more unpredictable in March. The final two holes often played downwind in May, but the wind often blows in the opposite direction in March.

“I think that's the way it was designed to be played. And whether it's firm or soft, it plays much better with that kind of overseed ryegrass and bent greens,” said Adam Scott, who won the 2004 PLAYERS in March.

9. REVOLUTIONARY DESIGN: TPC Sawgrass was a revolutionary golf course when it opened. It was the rare championship course that was accessible to the public, and players were not accustomed to a course that was so visually intimidating and so penal for misplayed shots.

That’s why players revolted during the 1982 PLAYERS Championship, the first one played at TPC Sawgrass. Dye’s intentions weren’t to drive the players insane. He wanted to give them a course that allowed them to show their skills.

“We tried to create a golf course to bring out all their shots, all their great shots, that the professionals are capable of hitting,” Dye said.

Players thought the course was too harsh, though. Ben Crenshaw called it “Star Wars golf, designed by Darth Vader.” After missing the cut, Jack Nicklaus said, “I’ve never been very good at stopping a 5-iron on the hood of a car.”

Peter Jacobsen, who now calls the tournament for NBC alongside Roger Maltbie, finished 27th in the first PLAYERS at TPC Sawgrass.

“I said Pete, ‘When I get done playing and I retire from the TOUR, I’m going to go into golf course design because I know I’ll have a thriving business rebuilding every one of your courses,' ” Jacobsen said with a laugh. “He got the biggest kick out of that. He asked, ‘You don’t like the course?’ I said, ‘Let’s put it this way. It’s just different.’ He said, ‘Good, that’s what I’m going for.’

“I really respect Pete Dye because he doesn’t take criticism personally. He really wants to play with your mind. He likes to really put pressure on you mentally and test your patience.”

TOUR players are creatures of habit, though, and the Stadium Course may have been too revolutionary, Dye later admitted.

"Looking back, I realized that the radical design of the (Stadium) Course was too new for the TOUR professionals," Dye wrote in his autobiography. "They had never seen anything like it."

Now Dye’s design is one of the most iconic courses on TOUR.