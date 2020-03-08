The genius who loathed plans

The bottom line is that he needed to move sand. Lots of it. And the best sand on the site just happened to surround the current location of the 17th green. The bulldozers had their starting point.

“We kept trying to find sand to finish the course ‘cause we really didn’t have any money at that time to buy sand,” Kelly says. “So wherever we could find it, we basically used it.

“I remember very well, we got toward the end of the job and he told Alice [his wife], ‘You know, I don’t know what to do. I’ve got a 17-hole golf course here.’ And Alice said, ‘Well, you know, how about an island green?’”

Adds Beman: “By the time we took all that dirt out of there and all that sand out of there, all we had was a huge lake. And then we had to figure out, OK, what kind of hole are we going to build?

“It was originally designed not to be a complete island green, but a peninsula that had a small landing area to the left. And ultimately Pete and Alice decided that the most unique thing would be to have an island green.”

It was a brilliant solution to a sticky problem, but in this instance, Dye did not get everything he wanted. He wanted the hole to be 165 yards long. Beman put his foot down.

“We’re going to play this from about 130 yards, 135 yards, or we’re going to have a riot on our hands with our players,” Beman says. “So we came to an accommodation that has turned into being a pretty good mutual decision.”

Moving sand was one thing. Figuring out the water issues became an equally Herculean challenge for Dye’s problem-solving skills. After all, the swamp not only was flat but also, of course, full of water. Natural drainage had been cut off when the A1A By-way was installed between the course and the nearby Atlantic Ocean.

Dye had to figure out a new way to drain the area, but he simply couldn’t eliminate all the water. After all, part of the natural beauty of the location was the tree cover, and Dye did not want to lose that. He needed to find the proper balance. “If you appreciably change the water cover,” Kelly says, “you would’ve lost the trees.”

His barnyard engineering skills again put to the test, Dye found the solution with multiple miles of corrugated drainage pipes. The trees were saved, the water had a place to flow to – and Dye turned a swampland into one of golf’s most celebrated courses.

“Another one of those examples to me of just how good a designer Pete was,” Kelly says. “Drainage is one of the mechanical things that people don’t think about when they about a great golf course.”

Mechanical is one thing. Creativity is another. Beman was asked if he ever tried to get inside Dye’s mind, to understand why he designed something a certain way, why a hole was shaped or a feature added that, on the surface, might not have appeared obvious.

Beman replied that it would’ve been futile to figurer out Dye’s thought process.

“I never tried to do that,” he says. “My impression of Pete was that he didn’t work off the plans very well, didn’t like to.

“And actually, Pete Dye building a golf course is not cheap because he’s going to move dirt around until he finds what he likes to look at. And so, it’s not just of the plan and you put it here and here’s a green and here’s exactly what the elevation should be.

“He wasn’t satisfied until it fit his eye.”