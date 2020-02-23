-
Puerto Rico Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 23, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 of the Puerto Rico Open gets underway today. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The final round of the Puerto Rico Open begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Grand Reserve Country Club.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Patrick Rodgers, Sam Ryder
Tee time: 12:05 p.m. ET
Josh Teater, Emiliano Grillo
Tee time: 12:15 p.m. ET
Viktor Hovland, Martin Laird
Tee time: 12:25 p.m. ET
