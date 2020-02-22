-
-
Hovland shoots 64 to take Puerto Rico Open lead
-
February 22, 2020
By Associated Press
- February 22, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Viktor Hovland holds the 54-hole lead at Puerto Rico
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico -- PGA TOUR rookie Viktor Hovland shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the windy Puerto Rico Open.
Related: Leaderboard | Brotherhood of the slump: How TOUR pros found their way back
"Hopefully, I just continue doing what I have been doing the first three days," Hovland said. "It would be unbelievable to have won on the tour already, but I'm just worried about tomorrow. Hopefully, I can hit some good shots and make some putts.'"
The 22-year-old Norwegian starred at Oklahoma State, winning the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, then sweeping low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open. He birdied all four par-5 holes at Coco Beach, the last on the 18th for a back-nine 31 and 18-under 198 total.
"I played really well today, kind of the same round as the last two, just been playing really solid off the tee and been hitting a lot of really good iron shots into the greens," Hovland said. "Early on in the round I didn't really make that many putts, but I did a really good job of just staying calm. Thankfully, on the back nine I started making a couple putts and got me going."
Saturday's 64 tied his lowest round on TOUR.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2020
Viktor Hovland is looking for his first win at the @PuertoRicoOpen.
He leads by 1 with 18 holes to play. pic.twitter.com/PqzWcQUKhA
Martin Laird was second after a 63. He eagled the par-5 second and par-4 10th, holing out with a wedge on 10.
"Today was a great day, putts were going in," Laird said. "I've been hitting it great all week. Yesterday, I hit it just as good and just putts were all over the hole and didn't go in and then today, they did. Nice bonus on 10. Holing a wedge is always a little boost."
Josh Teater was two strokes back at 16 under after a 66.
Emiliano Grillo had a 69 to get to 13 under. Patrick Rodgers (66) and Sam Ryder (69) were 12 under.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.