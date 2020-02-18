Brotherhood of the slump

Someone to lean on

Todd was a four-time All-American at Georgia, where he was nicknamed “Grease T” for his ability to get up and down from anywhere. He won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008 but missed 13 cuts in 13 starts on that circuit in 2010, just two years later. That was the first slump.

He came back and won the 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson but changed his swing in part to create a higher launch angle. The move backfired as he developed a big right miss that got in his head for the next three years, and gradually fell off the TOUR. Slump No. 2 was on.

“For a lot of golfers, mentally it’s feast or famine,” Begay says of such dizzying freefalls.

By late 2018, when Todd parlayed his Past Champion status into six starts and six missed cuts, he and his wife, Rachel, had experienced so much famine they started to think about life after golf. They set up a meeting to talk about potentially franchising a Your Pie pizza restaurant.

“It wasn’t that we were running out of money,” Rachel says. “It was, we need to look into other options, what would be best for our family. Our financial advisor came and sat down with us.”

Suffice it to say they never got into the pizza business. Todd shot a 61 to Monday qualify for The RSM Classic as the holidays approached, marking the beginning of his comeback.

All of which underlines an important point: Because wives endure the highs and lows, too, how they react to a slump matters, too. Rachel’s brother played at Auburn, but she hardly considers herself a golf expert. She cares for their three kids and encourages Brendon however she can. If that meant letting him dig his way out in 2018 like he’d done in 2010, then so be it.

Emma Stenson met husband Henrik through junior golf. A member of Sweden’s national team, she also played for South Carolina and entertained thoughts of turning pro. While she never did, her intimate knowledge of the game has helped Henrik endure his share of ups and downs.

Was he ever tempted to quit? Well …

“I think we were at the kitchen table at home back in Sweden,” she says, “but it’s not an option to quit when you have the talent he has. He’s always had to work hard at it; he’s not like some of the boys who just go out there and it happens for them. Maybe when you’re in the best part of your career, you can do that, but Henrik has to work for it.”

That’s not unusual on TOUR; having veered away from team sports, golfers and especially pros sign up for a lifetime of self-reliance. They are wired for the grind.

“When the going gets tough,” says Kevin Streelman, who failed to get through Q School a handful of times before reaching the TOUR, “we’re able to dig pretty deep.”

Provided, Emma Stenson adds, that the family is OK with it. She and Henrik didn’t have kids until 2007, which was well after his first slump had come and gone.

“Henrik,” she says to her husband at an adjacent table, “when was your second slump?”

Stenson smiles; he’s known for his Open win, yes, but also his slumps. “In 2011 was my second worst year,” he says. “I dropped to about 235 or 240 in the world at the end of ’11.”

By then they had had two of their three kids, and everyone was in it together.

“I think it’s a lot about staying neutral,” Emma says. “You learn as a family member to protect yourself from being hurt. You do it because you have to do it, and I played golf myself, so I think that helps. ‘OK, suck it up, let’s move on.’ It’s such a hard game.”

The game is lonely. The game is cruel. The game is like life itself.

“You keep on going,” Henrik says. “If you do the right things and you’re strong enough to stick it out, you’re going to get rewarded. It’s the same in anything.

“Life is like the stock market with all those ups and downs; you’ve just got to keep on going.”