-
-
Puerto Rico Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
February 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
- Round 3 of the Puerto Rico Open gets underway today. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Puerto Rico Open begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Grand Reserve Country Club.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Emiliano Grillo, Viktor Hovland
Tee time: 1:40 p.m. ET
Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater
Tee time: 1:50 p.m. ET
MUST READS
Hovland, Stanley, Teater, Grillo share 36-hole lead
Brotherhood of the slump: How pros fight through
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.