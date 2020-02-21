Hovland, Stanley, Teater, Grillo share lead at Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico -- PGA TOUR rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 on Friday at windy Coco Beach for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead.

The 22-year-old Norwegian eagled the par-5 second and rebounded from a late bogey on a par 5 with a birdie to join first-round leader Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater and Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 134.

"I feel like the wind is blowing out of the same direction here every day, so I think we'll see the course playing very similar to the first couple days," Hovland said. "I'm sure the pins are going to be a little more tucked in the corners the next two days, so it will be interesting to see how it plays.":

Hovland dropped a stroke on the par-5 15th, then got back to 10 under with a birdie on the par-4 17th. The former Oklahoma State player won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, then became the first player since Matt Kuchar in 1998 to sweep low amateur honors at The Masters and U.S. Open.

"It's been pretty windy, which I'm kind of used to in Oklahoma," Hovland said. "I've just been playing good the last couple weeks. Not as good as I would have liked, but I'm definitely trending in the right direction, so it will be fun to play the weekend."

Stanley followed an opening 64 with a 70.