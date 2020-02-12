Yes, JT admits, Tiger did carry his …

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Yes, Justin Thomas is well aware of what Tiger Woods said this week about their undefeated partnership at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

“I carried his ass in Australia,” a smiling Tiger said Tuesday during his press conference for this week’s The Genesis Invitational.

A few hours later, JT saw Tiger and offered a response.

“All I know is,” he told Woods, “if I didn’t make a putt, you’d have a one next to your halve column.

So you’re welcome for that.”



Related: Power Rankings | Featured Groups, tee times | TOUR pros: My first time with Tiger



You may recall that it was Thomas, not Woods, who buried a 17-foot putt on the 18th hole to win their Foursomes match against Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An on that Friday in mid-December. Afterwards, Thomas shouted, “I love me some me” as he and Woods celebrated.

Playing captain Woods eventually ended the week as the only American to win each of his matches, going 3-0-0. Thomas actually contributed more points to the team with a 3-1-1 record, his only loss coming in Singles to Australian Cameron Smith.

Still, Thomas couldn’t really disagree with Woods’ assessment.

“He did, he played well better than I did,” Thomas said. “… He carried my ass.”

The fact that Woods and Thomas were having this friendly, public – and yes, a bit edgy – banter is indicative of just how close the two golfers have become. Not only do they live near each other in South Florida, but they play lots of golf together.

That will include the first two rounds this week, with Tiger’s foundation hosting the event at Riviera. The other member of the threesome is another of Woods’ close playmates, Steve Stricker, a Presidents Cup assistant who was the de facto U.S. captain when Tiger was playing.

For Woods and Thomas, it’s the third straight year they will play the first two rounds together at The Genesis Invitational. They only other times they’ve been paired at a stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR? The 2018 U.S. Open and the 2018 PGA Championship, each time in the first two rounds.

Thomas was asked if he’d prefer to play the Genesis and not be paired with Woods – who, at 44, is 18 years older than JT.

“I don’t care. It’s fine,” he said. “I’m fine with it. I’ve had some good rounds with him. I’m very, very comfortable around him.

