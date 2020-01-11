-
-
Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
January 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
- Waialae Country Club is once again hosting the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place today from Waialae Country Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES EASTERN)
Sam Ryder, Bo Hoag, Rob Oppenheim
Saturday: 5:40 p.m. (No. 10 tee)
Keegan Bradley, Russell Knox, Ryan Palmer
Friday: 5:50 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Brendan Steele, Cameron Davis, Cameron Smith
Friday: 6 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Steele, Davis share 36-hole lead
Morikawa's golf IQ is beyond his years
TOUR players rally to Australian bushfire relief cause
Q&A: Blair on architecture and returning to the TOUR
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.