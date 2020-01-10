Steele, Davis share lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

Reed made a 35-foot par putt and chipped in for birdie. It was all the other putts he missed, along with a flubbed pitch that went into a bunker and led to double bogey, that cost him. He shot 74.

They both finished at 143 to miss by two shots.

They battled hard last week on a big course in big wind. Just a coincidence that both missed the cut? Reed wasn't buying.

"I was missing my putts short, I had two three-putts. I missed everything," Reed said.

As he was signing autographs, he turned and smiled before adding, "I did sleep three hours more than usual last night."

It was his first missed cut since the PGA Championship in May.

They had company. Defending champion Matt Kuchar made only three birdies in 36 holes and missed the cut by one. They all left behind a crowded leaderboard.

Collin Morikawa, the first-round leader, kept missing in the wrong spot and had to birdie his last two holes for a 70. He was among eight players who were one shot behind at 5-under 135, a group that included Keegan Bradley, Ryan Palmer, Russell Knox and Cameron Smith.

Gusts approached 30 mph in the second round and the greens at Waialae are never this soft. The course is getting soaked by rain every night, with occasional pop-up showers -- even when the sun is shining -- during the day.

Approach shots that typically bounce forward are now spinning back.

That's usually a recipe for low scoring anywhere, but not in this kind of wind.

"I have not played in wind this tough," Palmer said "You're pumping 6-iron from 145.. That says a lot of what the winds are doing."

It was worse on Thursday, but no less a test.

Steele was poised for a big finish when he holed a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 4 and a 35-footer for birdie on No. 5, moving up the board with four holes to play in his second round.

And then the wind helped carry his tee shot out-of-bounds on the next hole, leading to double bogey.

Steele bounced back with a tee shot into 4 feet on the par-3 seventh, a 12-foot birdie on the eight and an up-and-down for birdie at the par-5 ninth.

"It was a wild finish," Steele said. "I made one bad swing and made a double in between there. I was really happy with how I bounced back to make those good swings and good putts on the last few holes."

Thomas had not finished out of the top 20 in the last seven months, and his confidence was high after winning last week. The last time he won at Kapalua, he came over to Waialae and shot 59 on his way to a PGA TOUR-record of 253 for 72 holes.

That won't be the case this time. Thomas couldn't get anything to fall, and it didn't help when he put his tee shot in the water on No. 2, his 11th hole of the round.

"I think honestly, playing the course as often as I have in the past hurt me this year because it's just so weird, the greens being as soft as they are," Thomas said. "You have to get adjusted to that. But everybody has to -- it's not just me."