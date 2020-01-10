Thomas misses cut at Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU – Former FedExCup champion Justin Thomas won't be repeating his Hawaii double from three years ago after a missed cut on Friday.

Thomas was one shot better than Thursday as high winds continued to buffet Waialae Country Club but his 72-71 start left him at 3 over.

A winner a week ago at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, his 12th TOUR win, Thomas was hoping to have history repeat in Honolulu. Three years ago after winning in Maui he opened with a 59 at Waialae before going on to win in record fashion.

Wet and windy conditions have ensured there will be no scoring records this time around but Thomas was still disappointed to fall out of contention. While he admitted the near 40 mph gusts make things hard, he still felt like a better performance could have been forthcoming.

“I played like crap so I deserve to have a weekend off … it’s pretty terrible to miss the cut here the way I’ve been playing,” Thomas said.

“Everybody had to play (in the wind) so there’s no excuse. If anything I should have had an advantage, I had a week in it last week to get ready for it if you will. I just wasn’t sharp, making some mental mistakes, I just really struggled.”

Thomas – who had been proud of his ability to stay focused on the greens in Maui – said he couldn’t maintain the same execution this week. When he signed his card, albeit with half the field left to finish their second round, Thomas had lost over 4.5 strokes to the field in putting for the week.

“I played fine. I played plenty good enough to be at 4- or 5-under and right in contention. (But) I missed about every putt,” he confirmed.

“I think honestly playing the course as often as I have in the past hurt me this year because it's just so weird the greens being as soft as they are, especially out of the rough when the ball flies as much as it does.”

It's the first missed cut for Thomas this season and first since the U.S. Open last June. At this stage Thomas is still projected to maintain the lead in the FedExCup despite the early exit although a few players could steal it from him with a hot weekend.