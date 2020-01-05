-
Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
January 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2020
Extended Highlights
Justin Thomas' Round 3 highlights from Sentry
The final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions takes place today from the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC), 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. ET. Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES EASTERN)
Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa
5 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner
5:10 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
5:20 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
