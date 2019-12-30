-
Power Rankings: Sentry Tournament of Champions
December 30, 2019
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas' last three starts at Kapalua include a win and a third-place finish. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
You'd have to be a cynic to believe that there was room for improvement at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Throughout the year, Maui is the destination cited by winners before the applause has ended post-victory. The smiles that thought generates reminds us that only winners qualify. For that reason, it's the most exclusive tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule.
So, let's agree to agree that what already was great is simply greater after every square inch of the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort on the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian island was reshaped, updated and/or modified in some fashion for the first tournament of calendar-year 2020. It's still a perfect vision.
For details on the work, how it expects to impact this year's field of 34 and more, scroll past the ranking of the projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Matthew WolffFirst-timer. Dating back to his breakthrough at the 3M Open, he's 8-for-8 with five top-25s. His T13 at the ZOZO Championship reflected grit in the absence of anything impressive tee to cup.First-timer. Dating back to his breakthrough at the 3M Open, he's 8-for-8 with five top-25s. His T13 at the ZOZO Championship reflected grit in the absence of anything impressive tee to cup. 14 Graeme McDowellThe 40-year-old has retained a sneaky streak since emerging with victory at Corales. In his last four starts worldwide, he's posted two top-20s and a T23. Solo third here in 2011.The 40-year-old has retained a sneaky streak since emerging with victory at Corales. In his last four starts worldwide, he's posted two top-20s and a T23. Solo third here in 2011. 13 Ryan PalmerOf this year's qualifiers, only Chez Reavie (2009) has waited longer to return. Palmer's third appearance was in 2011 (T15). He closed out the fall with a pair of top-15s. T5 in ball-striking.Of this year's qualifiers, only Chez Reavie (2009) has waited longer to return. Palmer's third appearance was in 2011 (T15). He closed out the fall with a pair of top-15s. T5 in ball-striking. 12 Corey ConnersBecause of the giant greens, Kapalua rewards good putters, but his irons are too strong to ignore. The tournament debutant led the PGA TOUR in 2018-19 in both GIR and proximity.Because of the giant greens, Kapalua rewards good putters, but his irons are too strong to ignore. The tournament debutant led the PGA TOUR in 2018-19 in both GIR and proximity. 11 Patrick CantlayHe can be a grinder and a scorer, but his profile matches up nicely for what might be a tougher track on which to go low. Slow and steady could win this race among winners.He can be a grinder and a scorer, but his profile matches up nicely for what might be a tougher track on which to go low. Slow and steady could win this race among winners. 10 Collin MorikawaHe was a first-timer throughout 2019, so his debut at Kapalua matters not in the context of expectations. Terrific tee-to-green games are accentuated as everyone (re-)learns the greens.He was a first-timer throughout 2019, so his debut at Kapalua matters not in the context of expectations. Terrific tee-to-green games are accentuated as everyone (re-)learns the greens. 9 Paul CaseyThe top-20 machine has 15 of them worldwide since a T16 at Kapalua last year. T5 in last start at Australian Open. Fourth in GIR on the PGA TOUR in 2018-19 and ninth in adjusted scoring.The top-20 machine has 15 of them worldwide since a T16 at Kapalua last year. T5 in last start at Australian Open. Fourth in GIR on the PGA TOUR in 2018-19 and ninth in adjusted scoring. 8 Brendon ToddFedExCup points leader at the break "settled" for a solo fourth (RSM) in bid for three straight wins to walk off the fall. Placed T8 with laser-like aim on approach in only prior visit in 2015.FedExCup points leader at the break "settled" for a solo fourth (RSM) in bid for three straight wins to walk off the fall. Placed T8 with laser-like aim on approach in only prior visit in 2015. 7 Dustin JohnsonThe two-time winner (2013, 2018) is the all-time earnings leader at Kapalua. He could use some of that mojo to rebound from a quiet second half of 2019, during which he had knee surgery.The two-time winner (2013, 2018) is the all-time earnings leader at Kapalua. He could use some of that mojo to rebound from a quiet second half of 2019, during which he had knee surgery. 6 Patrick ReedThe 2015 champ was a distant runner-up (to Jordan Spieth) in his title defense, but the more relevant narrative is his success of the last six months after relying more on feel.The 2015 champ was a distant runner-up (to Jordan Spieth) in his title defense, but the more relevant narrative is his success of the last six months after relying more on feel. 5 Rickie FowlerWith a T6 (2013), fifth (2016) and T4 (2018) in his prior appearances, it'd be a shock if he doesn't pile on. Placed ninth at the Hero in his first action as a married man and post-illness.With a T6 (2013), fifth (2016) and T4 (2018) in his prior appearances, it'd be a shock if he doesn't pile on. Placed ninth at the Hero in his first action as a married man and post-illness. 4 Gary WoodlandSurged during the fall to earn a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup. Three top-10s and a T20 in last four starts worldwide. Runner-up in third appearance at Kapalua last year.Surged during the fall to earn a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup. Three top-10s and a T20 in last four starts worldwide. Runner-up in third appearance at Kapalua last year. 3 Xander SchauffeleAll he did en route to victory last year was close with a course-record-tying 62, but he was balanced throughout his bag all week. Three seconds among nine top-15s in official action since.All he did en route to victory last year was close with a course-record-tying 62, but he was balanced throughout his bag all week. Three seconds among nine top-15s in official action since. 2 Jon RahmContinues to ascend on the world stage with two wins and a pair of runner-up finishes in his last five starts worldwide. Runner-up here in his debut in 2018. Placed T8 last year.Continues to ascend on the world stage with two wins and a pair of runner-up finishes in his last five starts worldwide. Runner-up here in his debut in 2018. Placed T8 last year. 1 Justin ThomasTraded a pair of podium finishes (win, third) here with a pair outside the top 20, and he's a threat again. He eased back into play in June and has sustained impeccably strong form since.Traded a pair of podium finishes (win, third) here with a pair outside the top 20, and he's a threat again. He eased back into play in June and has sustained impeccably strong form since.
The other 19 in the field will be ranked 16-34 in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider.
Since the conclusion of the last edition of the Sentry TOC, original designers Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw returned to overhaul the Plantation Course that opened in 1991. Attention was comprehensive. In addition to numerous changes to tees, fairways and rough, all were fitted with Celebration bermudagrass. Primary rough is trimmed to two inches. Bunkers were removed, repositioned, added or upgraded to align with today's talent. All 93 have new support, drainage and sand imported from Vietnam.
In many cases, surfaces of greens were flattened to create new or reintroduce original hole locations that elevate the quality of approach shots. On average, targets are still expansive, but many either were enlarged or shrunk to balance challenge with playability.
All greens feature TifEagle bermuda. They figure to be a bit springy in their debut, but strong trade winds (from the northeast) should restrict Stimpmeter readings to a customary 10 feet, although a slicker reading is hopeful in the future.
After a relatively tame opening round on Thursday, gusts from 30-40 mph (and maybe higher) will settle in as the norm for the remainder. Rain is almost never ruled out here, but it won't be an issue. Daytime highs will camp out at a seasonable 80 degrees notwithstanding the impact of passing clouds.
With just three par 3s and the full complement of four par 5s, the Plantation Course is the only par 73 on the PGA TOUR. Its fresh look includes 78 more yards that results in a competitive walk capable of stretching 7,596 yards. Numerous new tees will be in play, but not all result in longer holes. For example, while the par-4 third (+44 yards), par-5 ninth (+29) and par-4 10th (+30) have new back tees, shorter tees at the par-4 13th (-24) and par-5 15th (-14) help neutralize distance overall.
Despite its length, significant elevation changes present the opportunity for all games to thrive. A proper test rewards every style of good golf, and this one does. However, once upon a time and not unlike the value of lessons learned at places like Colonial and Augusta National, experience on the Plantation Course was a primary factor in victory. Yet, four of the last five champions prevailed in just their second appearance. That fact in conjunction with the restart of the learning curve for veterans raises hope for the 15 first-timers in the field.
Eight qualifiers elected not to compete: Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, C.T. Pan, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods.
