  • TOUR INSIDER

    Refinement to bring tougher test at Kapalua

  • All of the greens at the Plantation Course at Kapalua were rebuilt and grassed with TifEagle Bermuda grass. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)All of the greens at the Plantation Course at Kapalua were rebuilt and grassed with TifEagle Bermuda grass. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)