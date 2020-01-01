Refinement to bring tougher test at Kapalua

Consider the winning totals going backwards over the last few seasons. 23 under, 24 under, 22 under, 30 under, 21 under … and Ernie Els’ 72-hole record of 31 under in 2003 something the players may have trouble replicating going forward.

This is not a redesign – the feel of the course remains – but yet it is still a significantly different test after all 107 acres of fairways, tees and rough were replanted with Celebration Bermuda grass and all of the greens were rebuilt and grassed with TifEagle Bermuda grass. The greens were tweaked here and there to create more pin placement options.

All of the bunkers were rebuilt with new drainage and new sand and the tees were all laser leveled. New tees were built on certain holes to lengthen the course. Check out the specific changes on each hole at the bottom of the page.

“It's going to be a little different this year. They made really good changes. It will be more difficult for sure,” two-time champion at Kapalua Dustin Johnson says.

Johnson arrived in Maui on Dec. 26 and has been doing daily reconnaissance at the course. But he – and others – know the changes will actually take more time to have their most desired effect. The fairways will eventually roll more – which will create the need to be smart with tee shot club selection – and the greens will be more receptive to great approach shots. But right now, as things grow in, the new greens are rock hard. And with some rain in December, the new fairways are a little soft.

“The ball usually would just kind of stay wherever it landed in the past, and now you're really going to have to pay attention to where you're landing it and how much roll-out you're going to get into the wind versus downwind,” 2017 champion Justin Thomas said.

“Most of the time you're trying to take a lot of spin off the ball, whereas now you're trying to put a lot of spin on the ball. It's definitely going to be different.”

“It’s going to play difficult just because the greens are so new. They're really firm, so it's hard to get the ball close to the hole,” Johnson added.

“They give you some more options, but it definitely makes it more difficult just because the slopes… are more severe. You've really got to make sure you're on the right level … you can be putting up the slopes, you just don't want to be putting down them.”

Rickie Fowler has been inside the top six on each of his three trips to Kapalua. He also believes that in time the changes will really be seen to be a masterstroke.

“It'll play a little harder this week but the course is a bit more playable,” Fowler says.

“It's only going to get better. Obviously it's brand new … it's going to be hard to get the ball close a lot of times. There will be certain pin placements and certain holes where you'll be able to get it close, but it's not really just point-and-shoot.”

Last year’s champion Xander Schauffele blitzed home with a Sunday 11-under 62. It equaled the course record. He knows that number might stand for a while now.

“Man, I'm sure there's a 62 out there, you're just going to smoke the field when you do it,” he said with cautious optimism.

“It would be a very special day to do a 62 out here now with the added length. It all depends on where they decide to put the pins and the tee boxes.”

For Thomas the biggest eye opener was in fact the changes to his approach shots on certain holes that have been lengthened. No longer are there a bunch of holes where the bombers can go hard off the tee and then just grab a wedge.

“There are definitely going to be some longer clubs into some holes ... but I think it's going to be a good test for us,” Thomas said.



“I hit 5-iron into 3 today and 5-iron into 4, and I've hit wedge and wedge into those two holes for however many years now. That's a lot different.”



The chance to score will still be there but the players will have to work harder to get there. It’s just the sort of challenge TOUR winners should face.