Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
January 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions takes place today from the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC), 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. ET. Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES EASTERN)
Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
3:20 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler
3:30 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed
3:40 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
