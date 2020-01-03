-
Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
January 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Plantation Course at Kapalua is the host of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Round 2 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions takes place today from the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC), 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. ET. Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Sunday, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES EASTERN)
Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner
Friday: 4 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
Friday: 5 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler
Friday: 5:20 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
Joaquin Niemann, Justin Thomas
Friday: 5:30 p.m. (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Niemann harnesses Presidents Cup confidence in Maui
Forecast high winds to bring big challenge at Sentry
Refinement to bring tougher test at Kapalua
The First Look: News and notes
