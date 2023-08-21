PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
The week after the TOUR Championship, one of golf’s hottest architects will begin a dramatic East Lake renovation

The week after the TOUR Championship, one of golf’s hottest architects will begin a dramatic East Lake renovation
    Written by Bradley Klein @PGATOUR

    The Tuesday after a FedExCup champion is crowned at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, the familiar venue for the TOUR Championship will undergo a dramatic renovation by one of golf’s leading architects.

    East Lake Golf Club, founded in 1904 and famous for being the home club of great players from golf’s golden age, will have a new look for next year’s TOUR Championship that harkens back to the club’s history. The project is being led by Andrew Green, who earned praise earlier this year for his renovation of another Donald Ross design, Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, the host of this year’s PGA Championship.

    Starting next week, East Lake will be stripped of its grass and undergo a dramatic renovation led by Green, whose work will be influenced by a 1949 aerial photo of the famed club. Like his work at Oak Hill, this will be a renovation that brings a club closer to its roots, harkening back to the days when the great amateurs Bobby Jones and Alexa Stirling called the course home.

    “This is truly a case of a golf course having helped create great players,” said Green. “My job will be to present those features in a contemporary way, features that made great players of the past like Stirling and Jones learn to become shotmakers.”

    An aerial view from 1949 of East Lake Golf Club. (East Lake Golf Club)

    An aerial view from 1949 of East Lake Golf Club. (East Lake Golf Club)


    East Lake in its current form has become an aerial test, one that features deep bunkers and perched-up greens, as well as thick bermudagrass rough. The new East Lake promises to require a more diverse array of shots.

    Greens are likely to get bigger to accommodate elements of the conjoined putting surfaces that were a feature in the club’s past. Bunkers will be shifted, in some cases dramatically, to recapture their older form while accommodating modern distances. The bunkers are also likely to sport more grass faces, which were seen in some limited, but intriguing, pictorial and film evidence from the 1920s and 1930s.

    In those few areas where the landlocked course allows for additional yardage, the distance will be claimed. But the overall intent is not to make the course harder. It’s to make East Lake more interesting and more like it used to be. To that end, there will be more short grass around the greens to encourage a greater diversity of recovery options.

    The course has always enjoyed a prominent role in the game’s history. East Lake was the home course of Jones, who electrified the golf world as an amateur in by winning four U.S. Opens, three Open Championships, five U.S. Amateurs and the 1930 Amateur Championship as part of his Grand Slam season.

    His running mate in his early days at the club was Stirling (1897-1977), with whom he shared many youthful rounds of golf; she went on to win three consecutive U.S. Women’s Amateurs. Both golfers credited their youthful success to the lessons they learned at East Lake under the guidance of Scottish-born golf professional Stewart Maiden.

    East Lake has been home to both champions and championships. Besides the 1963 Ryder Cup – which was won by the U.S., 23-9 – the club has hosted the 2001 U.S. Amateur and the TOUR Championship biennially since 1998 and annually since 2004 (as part of the FedExCup since 2007).

    The plan is to redo East Lake’s entire infrastructure, including drainage, irrigation, turfgrass and reconstruct greens, tees and bunkers – and to have it all done in time for next year’s TOUR Championship, which is scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

    The course, only five miles east of downtown, dates to an original routing by Tom Bendelow. It was substantially altered in routing and features in 1913, with credit given to Donald Ross for the work.

    In researching the club’s history, Green stumbled upon a 1922 reference in a Birmingham, Alabama, newspaper referencing Ross’s work at “the East lake course in Atlanta. Perhaps more revealing is a promotional brochure that Ross’ office produced circa 1930 listing his work. “East Lake Country Club 36 holes” is among the projects listed. That refers to the two 18-hole courses at the club (the second layout opened in 1930). Ross’ promotional literature often understates but never overstates the catalog of his completed works.

    The Ross routing is virtually identical to today’s in the positioning of tees, fairways and basic green sites – with the considerable exception that, as was customary in the South in those days, there were two sets of greens. The notorious difficulty of maintaining warm-season, bermudagrass greens in the wintertime meant that dual season courses like East Lake – open throughout the year – relied upon grass greens in peak season and a secondary set of sand greens in the winter. Eventually, sometime after World War II, as turfgrass technology improved, it became possible to cultivate playable overseeded putting surfaces in the winter. But the dual green system survived long thereafter.

    The 1949 aerial photo of East Lake that Green uncovered shows two sets of greens at play. Interestingly, some of the holes had greens that appeared to be split virtually down the middle, while other holes had more distinctive separation, including several with two separated green complexes. The dual system existed until architect George Cobb’s renovation of East Lake for the 1963 Ryder Cup. That is when he merged the greens into a single surface per hole, though it is not clear on what basis he decided on the specific contours for each putting surface.

    That 1949 aerial reveals onto two-dimensional shapes. But the suggestion of some fascinating figures, like the diamond forming the combined second green of the current routing certainly caught Green’s eye. So, too, did the unusual shaping of bunkers – many of them trench-like in linear form, presumably with steep faces redolent of a partially sunken steeplechase. Another revealing feature of the course at the time: it was far more open in terms of interior vistas, with fewer trees than it has today.

    After several difficult decades, new life was breathed into East Lake in the early 1990s thanks to the initiative of Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Tom Cousins.

    He purchased East Lake with the intent to restore it as a tribute to the club’s great amateur golfers and as a catalyst for revitalizing the surrounding community. Rees Jones was brought in to revive the golf course, and the result drew national acclaim. The club added corporate members to help fund the effort. As a result, the community is thriving.


    A par 5 that has been shortened to play as a par 4 for the TOUR Championship, this hole requires that the tee shot be long and to the left side of the fairway to allow players to see the putting surface. The second shot will be a mid-to long-iron into a fairly large green. The green slopes severely from back right to front left, making lag putting from the back a real chore.

    Hole 11 <br> Par 3, 197 yards <br> <br> Depending on the wind, the tee shot to the elevated green ranges from a 4- to a 6-iron for most players. The green is 38 yards deep, and the back portion is blind to players on the tee. A large oak tree protects the right side of the green, and the front portion is pinched by a pair of deep, greenside bunkers. Sidehill putts often have 4 or 5 feet of break, and putts from above the hole are surprisingly quick.

    Most players will hit fairway woods or long irons off the tee on this downhill par 4. An overhanging tree and deep rough on the left side of the fairway make this hole very tough from the left side. The right center of the fairway is the ideal location, leaving a short iron to the green.

    This is a good driving hole. From the championship tee box, players aim just to the right of the fairway bunkers. A left-center fairway position is ideal. Right center is workable, but it means dealing with the right greenside bunker on the approach. Like many others at East Lake, the green is sloped from back to front, making ball position on the green critical.

    Old oaks and tall pines make this straight-away par 4 a very tight and demanding driving hole. Longer tee shots could leave a difficult sidehill stance along the right side of the fairway. The two-tiered green is bunkered on both sides, with the green sloping from back to front. Players placing their ball below the hole will have opportunities for birdie.

    Three tall pines on the right side of the fairway force players to hit a fade to the best position in the fairway. With a good drive, players can reach this short par 5 in two. A well-bunkered green poses problems if missed long or short. One of the easiest holes at East Lake, a par here will drop a shot to the field.

    This picturesque hole provides a commanding view of the Atlanta skyline and East Lake. The fairway narrows to 25 yards in width 278 yards from the tee, making driving accuracy a premium on this long par 4. From here a mid-to long-iron is needed to reach the green. Two large bunkers await errant approaches into a large receptive green that slopes from back to front.

    Two bunkers lie to the right of the fairway landing area on this par 4 at East Lake. The approach is played to a large, undulating green that is flanked by a big bunker to the right and one short to the left. A dominant ridge crosses the center of this green, making it tough to get the ball close to back hole locations.

    Depending on the wind, players could use anything from a fairway wood to a long iron on this demanding par 3. Deep bunkers left and right of the two-tiered green leave little room for error. Any player leaving the ball above the pin must take extra care, facing one of East Lake's most difficult putts. Sunday afternoon drama awaits.

    The drive on the first hole of the back nine requires the player to be on the left side of the fairway to have the best shot at the green. Two bunkers right of the green and one bunker left are ready to capture an errant shot. The deep bunker on the right makes a back right hole location the toughest.

    To score well at East Lake, players can't afford to miss greens on the short side of the flagstick. That's particularly true here. This par 3 plays a bit shorter than the yardage, but it's a must to put the ball on the green. The green slopes dramatically from back to front and from left to right and is guarded by bunkers on both sides.

    On this short par 4, a fairway wood off the tee should leave players with a short iron to the green. The front of the green is guarded by two large bunkers that are especially difficult if the hole is cut on the right portion of the green. The green slopes from back to front and has several dominating ridges that make it very difficult to read.

    On this long, straight par 4, players will want to avoid the two fairway bunkers on the right to set up a mid-iron approach to this green. The green slopes from left to right, making left hole locations most difficult.

    The second of two par 5s that have been shortened to play as par 4s for the TOUR Championship, this 520 yard hole will play much shorter than the yardage as the drive will pitch forward on the downslope of the fairway. The second shot will be a long iron from a downhill lie making it tough to get to tight hole locations.

    This 209-yard par 3 is an intimidator, especially with the prevailing wind pushing the ball toward the water right of the green. The only bail-out is a bunker on the left which provides another terrifying shot. The most challenging hole location is front right, but back left, behind the bunker, is also tough.

    The 16th is a slight dogleg left that demands accuracy off the tee. A fairway bunker along the right side will punish a drive straying in that direction, resulting in a difficult approach shot. The second shot must navigate three deep greenside bunkers in order to find the two-tiered green, blind to players from the fairway.

    This par 4 is a dogleg left with bunkers and trees on the left side of the fairway that should deter players from cutting the corner. Although often thought of as a birdie hole, this hole has a relatively small, firm green surrounded by a deep bunker in front and thick rough on all sides. Birdies might not be so plentiful!

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: A view of the 18th green and clubhouse during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    According to the club, the aim of the upcoming project is to continue East Lake’s legacy and “all the amazing things that East Lake stands for,” while reconnecting the club to the legacies of Jones, Stirling and Charlie Yates, the 1938 British Amateur champion.

    The project also is intended to harken back to Ross’ design while providing “playability, strategy and tremendous variety” for members. Today’s layout tests the TOUR’s top players but can be difficult for the everyday golfer.

    “The club is thrilled with Green’s approach and fully expects him to deliver a quality product that will serve the club well for years to come,” said Chad Parker, East Lake’s president and general manager.

    There is good reason for the club’s faith in Green. In addition to his acclaimed work at Oak Hill, he also has led work on historic clubs like Inverness in Toledo, Ohio; Scioto in Columbus, Ohio; Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland and Wannamoisett in Providence, Rhode Island.

    He also has proven his ability to provide quality on a value basis at such courses as The Country Club of York in Pennsylvania and the municipally-owned Eisenhower Park Golf Course in Annapolis, Maryland, where he created a bunkerless layout. His current portfolio, beyond East Lake, includes Interlachen in Minneapolis; Big Canyon in Newport Beach, California; Omaha Country Club in Nebraska and both Shoal Creek and The Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama.

    Before hanging out his own shingle as a boutique-scale architect in 2015, Green spent 14 years as field coordinator for the golf construction firm of McDonald & Sons, Inc. In his subsequent work he has excelled at historic research, combing through archives and digging up historic images the way an archaeologist sifts through a field dig.

    For East Lake, the plan is to accomplish an imaginative recreation of the spirit and sensibility of a historic golf course. Green is particularly excited about the ability to draw upon those diverse greens – combining some elements, strengthening others, and letting the ground evoke the kinds of shot-making demands that East Lake did in past iterations

    The work will begin on the front nine, the holes to the east of the clubhouse. The exact configuration of the newly-restored East Lake will be determined, as are all successful projects, in the field.

    It will still be East Lake. But now there will be an even closer connection between the club’s great history and the competition for the TOUR’s top prize.

    Bradley S. Klein is a veteran golf writer and author of 10 books on course design. A former PGA TOUR caddie, he was architecture editor of Golfweek for over two decades and is now a freelance journalist and course design consultant. Follow Bradley Klein on Twitter.

