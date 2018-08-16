-
Sub-60 rounds in PGA TOUR history
August 21, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 21, 2020
Jim Furyk's historic 58 in 58 seconds
There have been 12 sub-60 rounds shot in PGA TOUR history. Eleven have been 59s, and Jim Furyk has the only 58 on the PGA TOUR. Furyk is also one of the players to record a 59.
58
Name Score Course Event Round Finish Comment Jim Furyk
27-31
TPC River Highlands (par 70)
2016 Travelers Championship
Final
T5
One eagle, 10 birdies. Hole-out eagle on the par-4 third hole. Made seven consecutive birdies on Nos. 6-12.
59
Name Score Course Event Round Finish Comment Scottie Scheffler 30-29 TPC Boston THE NORTHERN TRUST Second TBD Had six birdies on both sides to become the second player to card a 59 in the FedExCup Playoffs. Kevin Chappell 28-31 Old White TPC A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier 2019 Second T47 Tied the PGA TOUR record with nine consecutive birdies after starting the day with a par on No. 10. Made 11 birdies in total and didn't card a bogey. Brandt Snedeker 32-27 Sedgefield CC (par 70)
2018 Wyndham Championship
First
Won
Ten birdies, one eagle, one bogey. Started on back nine. Only the third time in TOUR history a player has shot a sub-60 score with a bogey. Adam Hadwin 29-30 La Quinta CC (par 72)
2017 CareerBuilder Challenge
Third 2nd Thirteen birdies. Made six consecutive birdies on the front nine and five straight on the back nine. Made a 4-foot par putt on the 18th hole. Justin Thomas 29-30 Waialae CC (par 70)
2017 Sony Open First Won Two eagles, eight birdies, one bogey. Made a 14-foot, 11-inch eagle putt on the ninth hole. Won by seven strokes. Jim Furyk 28-31 Conway Farms GC (par 71)
2013 BMW Championship Second 3rd One eagle, 11 birdies, one bogey. Made a 3-foot, 3-inch birdie putt on the ninth hole. Staurt Appleby 28-31 TPC Old White (par 70) 2010 Greenbrier Classic
Final Won One eagle, nine birdies. Made 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win by one Paul Goydos 31-28 TPC Deere Run (par 70) 2010 John Deere Classic First 2nd Twelve birdies. Made 7-foot putt birdie putt on the 18th hole. David Duval 31-28 PGA West Palmer Course (par 72)
1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic Final Won One eagle, 11 birdies. Made 6-foot eagle on 18th hole. Won by a stroke. Chip Beck 30-29 Sunrise GC (par 72) 1991 Las Vegas Invitational Third
T3
Thirteen birdies. Began on back nine. Birdied his last three holes, including a 3-footer on the ninth hole. Al Geiberger 29-30 Colonial CC (par 72) 1977 Memphis Classic Second Won One eagle, 11 birdies. Began on back nine, made an 8-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole.
