Draws and Fades: Look for Eric Cole, not Davis Thompson, to earn first TOUR win at John Deere Classic

First of all, I don't think the number is that great. He probably should be +500 or +600. He is the one on the leaderboard, however, that probably has the most recognizable name, and that can often translate into paying a premium – so, buyer beware. I do feel like he may the most ready to win of the bunch, though. He came oh so close, losing in a playoff last year at PGA National to Chris Kirk. He was sixth last week in Detroit and closed out the weekend at the Travelers Championship by going 66-65 the week before. Last fall, between September and November, Cole finished top four in four out of five starts. He has had experience being extremely close, and here he is again. It takes a few disappointments oftentimes before one can break through, and Cole seems to have built up enough scar tissue to move on.