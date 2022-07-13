Five Things to Know before The Open’s first round

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – This week, the game’s oldest major celebrates a milestone in golf’s most historic setting. After a one-year delay, The Open has returned to St. Andrews, where players follow the footsteps of the greats across the Swilcan Bridge and into “a city given over, soul and body, to a tyrannizing game.” This is the 150th Open and the 30th played on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, already a winner of two Opens at St. Andrews, has had this date circled on his calendar throughout his comeback. Collin Morikawa is trying to successfully defend the title he won in his Open debut and Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick are all trying to win a second major this year.

“There is nothing like it anywhere else, visually or architecturally,” Jack Nicklaus said about the Old Course. That’s what awaits the field come Thursday. To prepare you for the start of The 150th Open, here’s Five Things to Know about this year’s tournament.

1. MOMENTOUS OCCASION

Even for players focused on winning a major championship this week, the history of St. Andrews cannot be missed.

Players aim at ancient buildings and church steeples as they head toward the Old, Grey Town on the inward nine. The game’s greats have been crossing the Swilcan Bridge since the first Open was played here in 1873. The 18th green, which sits in the shadow of the R&A clubhouse, is across the street from the shop where Old Tom Morris made balls and clubs in the 19th century. Visitors to St. Andrews can still visit the graves of Old Tom and his son, who each won The Open four times, as well as the oldest university in Scotland and the ruins of the town’s cathedral, which was completed in the 14th century.

“It is history every time we get a chance to play here,” said Woods, who won here in 2000 and 2005 by a combined 13 shots. Woods still has a photo hanging in his office of him on the Swilcan Bridge during his Open debut in 1995. He watched Arnold Palmer play his final Open that year, and a decade later could hear the roars as Nicklaus concluded his career at the Old Course.

“It’s the most historic (Open) we've ever had,” Woods said about this year’s edition. Will Zalatoris said “the excitement level is off the charts.”

And Jon Rahm added, “I don't think it gets any better than winning at St. Andrews. No offense to any other tournament in the world. It's the oldest championship on the oldest course and where it all started.”

Woods and Nicklaus each won here twice, and the list of winners at St. Andrews also includes legends like Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Peter Thomson, Bobby Locke, Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo.