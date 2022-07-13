  • NEED TO KNOW

    Five Things to Know before The Open’s first round

  • The first round of the 150th Open Championship is set to tee off at 6:35 a.m. local time, 1:35 a.m. ET Thursday morning. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)The first round of the 150th Open Championship is set to tee off at 6:35 a.m. local time, 1:35 a.m. ET Thursday morning. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)