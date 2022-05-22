Five Things to Know: Colonial Country Club

Harry S. Truman was President, Ted Williams and Stan Musial were the MLB MVPs and Perry Como’s “Prisoner of Love” topped the charts when the Charles Schwab Challenge debuted at Colonial Country Club in 1946. PGA TOUR tournament venues have come and gone since, but Colonial remains.

Here's Five Things to Know about the historic venue that hosts the longest running TOUR event at the same location, a place where so many of the game’s greats, from Ben Hogan to Tiger Woods, have walked.

1. ELDER STATESMAN

In 1946, Ben Hogan held off Harry Todd by one stroke at the first-ever Colonial National Invitational. It was one of 13 PGA TOUR wins Hogan had that year! His dominance defined the early years of the tournament. He won four of his first seven appearances at what is now known as the Charles Schwab Challenge and didn’t finish worse than fourth in that span. He added one last win in 1959, his fifth at Colonial and the last of his 64 TOUR wins.

Now, 76 years later, the tournament is still being played at Colonial Country Club. The Charles Schwab Challenge is the longest-running non-major on the PGA TOUR that is played on the same course. Flooding in 1949 and hosting THE PLAYERS in 1975 left two years vacant and explains why Colonial is not the longest-running concurrent venue on the PGA TOUR.

That 1946 Charles Schwab Challenge actually was the second PGA TOUR event hosted by Colonial Country Club, though. Upon Colonial’s opening in 1936, founder Marvin Leonard almost immediately began petitioning the USGA to award a U.S. Open to his new track, the rare layout in the southern half of the United States with bentgrass greens. Colonial guaranteed the USGA $25,000 and the nation’s championship came to Fort Worth in 1941, the first time the U.S. Open ever visited the South. Craig Wood – who’d lost a playoff in all four major championships before claiming the 1941 Masters – added a U.S. Open to his resume with a score of 4 over.

In 1941, Colonial played as a 7,035-yard par 70, significantly long for the era. Today, it plays 7,209 yards.