The Five: Things that caught the eye at the Charles Schwab Challenge

It would be hard to name three more famous golfers than McIlroy at the start of the week; almost no one outside his fellow PGA teaching professionals knew Block. But there they were, thrown together for the final round at Oak Hill, one guy, Block, a little wide-eyed just to be there, and the other, McIlroy, a four-time major champion searching for his first since 2013. Hard to get better than that (though it did, we’ll get to that later). Block even got a louder ovation on the first tee than McIlroy, just a little glimpse into how captivating his story was at Oak Hill.