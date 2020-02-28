Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Tiger Woods will not play in next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, a tournament he has won eight times, most recently in 2013.

Mark Steinberg, longtime agent for Woods, 44, confirmed to ESPN’s Bob Harig that Woods “is not going to play. Back still stiff and just not quite ready.''

Steinberg also told USA Today’s Steve DiMeglio that Woods skipping an event in which he’s enjoyed so much success is “the new normal. Things are week to week. He’s very much good to go when he’s healthy, and he’s not when he’s a little sore.”

Woods remains in search of his 83rd PGA TOUR win, which would move him out of a tie with Sam Snead for the all-time wins record. He is coming off a 68th-place finish at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, and a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open before that.

His most recent win was the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP last fall, which tied Snead with 82 TOUR wins . He then went undefeated as playing captain at the Presidents Cup at the end of last year to lead his U.S. Team to victory.

Prior to Friday’s news, several golf observers speculated that Woods’ historic 83rd victory could come at Bay Hill, where among his many accomplishments he won four straight times from 2000-03. He finished T5 there in 2018, and last season did not play. He would later capture not just the ZOZO Championship but also The Masters Tournament for his 15th major.

Woods is a two-time winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (2001, 2013), which begins in two weeks. He is currently 25th in the FedExCup and 10th in the world.